Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint Comparison
Access machines without VPN or installing a remote access agent with Splashtop
Splashtop Connector Gives You Agentless Access to Systems
Install the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network to act as a bridge, or jump point, to enable all other computers and servers on the network to be accessed via RDP from within the Splashtop app.
Splashtop Connector is ideal for IT admins to remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow a 3rd party app to be installed for remote access, and for enabling users to securely work remotely.
Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint
Features
Splashtop
BeyondTrust
Connect to internal computers
Use Connector as bridge
Use Jumpoint as the bridge
Access permissions
Yes
Yes
Connection log
Yes
Yes
Session recording
Yes
Yes
Multiple monitor support
Yes
Yes
High performance
Yes, use Splashtop’s high performance server farm to relay connections
Yes
Scheduled access / Remote lab usage
Yes
Yes
Security
Highly secure, Connector has only outbound network with simple 443 port
Yes
Cloud service
Yes
Yes
On-Prem service
Yes
Yes
Simple to use
Yes, simple and intuitive to use
More technical support centric, doesn’t offer the usability needed for remote work
Simplicity of deployment
Just install the Connector and make some simple configuration
Install Jumpoint and configure
Scalability
Deploy multiple Connectors to scale
Install multiple Jumpoints to scale
File transfer
Yes
Yes
Remote print
Yes
Yes
Client platform support
Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web
Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web
RDS
Yes, RDS, Connection broker, other load balancers, like F5.
Remote support centric product, it does not support RDS pool for multiple concurrent sessions like Splashtop
RDP
Yes
Yes
Connection pool
Yes (both RDS and RDP)
Yes, via license pool feature