Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint Comparison

Install the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network to act as a bridge, or jump point, to enable all other computers and servers on the network to be accessed via RDP from within the Splashtop app.

Splashtop Connector is ideal for IT admins to remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow a 3rd party app to be installed for remote access, and for enabling users to securely work remotely.

Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint

Features

Splashtop

BeyondTrust

Connect to internal computers

Use Connector as bridge

Use Jumpoint as the bridge

Access permissions

Yes

Yes

Connection log

Yes

Yes

Session recording

Yes

Yes

Multiple monitor support

Yes

Yes

High performance

Yes, use Splashtop’s high performance server farm to relay connections

Yes

Scheduled access / Remote lab usage

Yes

Yes

Security

Highly secure, Connector has only outbound network with simple 443 port

Yes

Cloud service

Yes

Yes

On-Prem service

Yes

Yes

Simple to use

Yes, simple and intuitive to use

More technical support centric, doesn’t offer the usability needed for remote work

Simplicity of deployment

Just install the Connector and make some simple configuration

Install Jumpoint and configure

Scalability

Deploy multiple Connectors to scale

Install multiple Jumpoints to scale

File transfer

Yes

Yes

Remote print

Yes

Yes

Client platform support

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web

RDS

Yes, RDS, Connection broker, other load balancers, like F5.

Remote support centric product, it does not support RDS pool for multiple concurrent sessions like Splashtop

RDP

Yes
(VNC and Shell)

Yes

Connection pool

Yes (both RDS and RDP)

Yes, via license pool feature

See our Splashtop vs BeyondTrust comparison

