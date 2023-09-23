Splashtop Secure Workspace Wins 2023 Security Today Award

When it comes to digital access security, Splashtop has consistently been at the forefront, championing innovation and ensuring the utmost protection for our users.

Our dedication to these principles has once again been recognized on a grand stage. We are thrilled to announce that Splashtop Secure Workspace has been honored with the Security Today 2023 New Product of the Year Award in the "Convergence & Integrated Software Solutions" category.

This accolade not only underscores our commitment to excellence but also highlights the transformative impact of Splashtop Secure Workspace in addressing the multifaceted challenges of today's digital era.

About the Award

Security Today's New Product of the Year Award is more than just a recognition—it's a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in the security industry. Celebrating its 15th year, this award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers.

Ralph C. Jensen, the esteemed publisher of Security Today magazine, aptly captures the essence of this award, stating, “In the realm of security, innovation is essential. When judging new security products, remember that they should not just meet today’s challenges but also anticipate the threats of tomorrow.” This perspective underscores the proactive and holistic approach required in developing security products, ensuring they cater to both current and future needs in commercial and industrial settings.

With winners selected across 43 product award categories, being recognized by Security Today is a significant achievement. It's an affirmation that the product not only meets but exceeds industry standards, offering innovative and essential solutions for ensuring safety and security. We are deeply honored to be among the select few acknowledged for their contributions to this critical field.

Deep Dive into Splashtop Secure Workspace

While filled with opportunities, the digital era also presents organizations with a unique set of challenges. From managing a remote workforce to navigating the intricacies of multi-cloud migration, IT teams are often stretched thin, grappling with complex network access and the intricate task of managing credentials and secrets.

Overcoming Fragmented IT Operations with Splashtop Secure Workspace’s Converged Architecture

At the heart of these challenges lies a fragmented approach to IT operations. Many organizations find themselves juggling a myriad of disconnected solutions—identity management tools, remote access systems, VPNs, firewalls, and secret vaults, to name a few.

Each of these operates in its silo, offering limited visibility into the broader access context. This disjointed approach hampers a seamless user experience and poses significant security vulnerabilities. With each component acting independently, enforcing consistent security policies across the board becomes a daunting task, leaving organizations exposed to potential breaches and compliance risks.

Splashtop Secure Workspace addresses these multifaceted challenges. At its core, Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a single converged architecture that holistically considers every factor involved in providing access. Whether a user connects successfully to a resource or service, it's an affirmation of their correct identity, entitlements, device compliance, networking capabilities, and validated credentials.

This interconnected architecture ensures that foundational layers, from identity and device to networking and secrets, work in harmony. Such cohesion provides a comprehensive understanding of access requests, ensuring users enjoy a rich, high-quality experience throughout their work journey, irrespective of location.

Zero Trust and Zero Knowledge Principles

Guided by the principles of zero trust and zero knowledge, Splashtop Secure Workspace goes a step further. It empowers organizations to enforce robust security measures, ensuring seamless and secure access to all applications, whether on-premise, cloud-based, or SaaS.

Splashtop Secure Workspace’s zero-knowledge secrets vault is a testament to our commitment to security. This vault, forming the backbone of Splashtop’s password manager and privileged access management frontends, aids in the management and sharing of secrets like passwords, API keys, and even one-time tokens. Plus, on-demand decryption happens right on your device, ensuring the utmost protection of your credentials.

Unified Policies for Streamlined Management

Splashtop Secure Workspace doesn't stop there. It simplifies the life of IT administrators by offering a unified policy system. From authentication and authorization to application access conditions and web filtering, policies can be set and managed in one consolidated place. This ensures standardized access management practices across the organization. Moreover, the solution controls device enrollment, allowing for thorough certificate-based checks to validate device identities, addressing a long-standing pain point for many IT administrators.

Essentially, Splashtop Secure Workspace is more than just a product—it's a comprehensive solution that addresses real-world access challenges, streamlining processes and ensuring security at every step. Whether it's simplifying employee onboarding and offboarding, securing VPN-free access across diverse cloud environments, or leveraging IT automation, Splashtop Secure Workspace is truly a game-changer in access management.

Why Splashtop Secure Workspace Stands Out

In a market saturated with access solutions, what makes Splashtop Secure Workspace truly distinctive?

Holistic Approach to Security

Splashtop Secure Workspace's holistic approach is its cornerstone. While many solutions focus on isolated security aspects, our product offers a comprehensive view, integrating various components into a single, cohesive system. This interconnected architecture eliminates the silos that often plague IT operations, ensuring a seamless user experience without compromising security.

User-Centric Design

We prioritize user satisfaction by ensuring continuous access for employees, regardless of their location, and delivering a rich, high-quality experience. This focus on the user experience, combined with robust security measures, strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and protection.

Robust Security Measures

Guided by zero trust and zero knowledge principles, Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a formidable security framework. This ensures that users can confidently access any application from any device, knowing that their data and credentials are safeguarded at all times.

Addressing Real-World Challenges

What truly sets Splashtop Secure Workspace apart is its ability to tackle real-world challenges head-on. From streamlining employee onboarding and offboarding to securing third-party access and leveraging IT automation, our solution addresses pain points many organizations grapple with daily.

Learn More About Splashtop Secure Workspace

In the dynamic world of digital security, staying ahead of the curve is not just a goal—it's a necessity. At Splashtop, our unwavering commitment to innovation, user experience, and robust security measures has always driven us to push boundaries and set new benchmarks. The recognition of Splashtop Secure Workspace by Security Today is not just an accolade; it's a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and vision.

For those intrigued by the capabilities of Splashtop Secure Workspace and keen to explore its transformative potential, we invite you to dive deeper. Discover how our award-winning solution can redefine your approach to digital security and access management.

