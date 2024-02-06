Securing Third-Party Access: Splashtop's Just-In-Time Approach
In the world of IT, the necessity for third-party access is undeniable, yet it introduces cybersecurity risks that cannot be dismissed. Okta’s recent breach stemming from compromised third-party access that exposed the personal information of thousands of customers serves as a stark reminder of these vulnerabilities. For IT administrators, this underscores the critical need for enhanced security measures in managing third-party access.
The Challenges of Third-Party Access
Navigating the complexities of third-party access presents a significant challenge for IT administrators, given the intricate network of external vendors, contractors, and partners that organizations rely on. Managing access for the vast web of external entities is essential for operational efficiency, yet introduces potential vulnerabilities into the IT ecosystem. Traditional security protocols often fall short, primarily due to their static nature and the challenge of monitoring and managing these permissions in real-time.
The traditional methods of managing third-party access are not equipped to handle the nuanced and evolving requirements of today's business environments. This not only exposes organizations to heightened security risks, but also places a significant administrative burden on IT teams, making it imperative to seek more dynamic and responsive access management solutions.
The Rise of Just-In-Time (JIT) Access
The Just-In-Time (JIT) access model has emerged as a pivotal strategy in modern cybersecurity, addressing the inherent flaws of traditional access management by introducing a dynamic and adaptive approach. At its core, JIT access is about providing third-party vendors, contractors, and partners with access rights strictly for the duration and scope necessary to complete their tasks, and not a moment longer. This method drastically reduces the window of opportunity for unauthorized access or internal misuse, thereby significantly tightening an organization's overall security posture.
The rise of JIT access represents a shift towards more proactive and intelligent security measures, where access control becomes a dynamic, context-aware mechanism that adapts to the changing needs and risk profiles of an organization. This not only tightens security but also makes the management process more efficient through automation.
Challenges with Traditional PAM Solutions
When it comes to integrating JIT access controls within an organization’s security framework, IT administrators often encounter several significant barriers, particularly when working with traditional Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions. These systems often lack the comprehensive security of a Zero Trust model and struggle with deployment complexities and inadequate SaaS management, posing significant hurdles for IT administrators. These challenges not only complicate the implementation process but can also undermine the overall effectiveness of access security measures.
Lack of Zero Trust Capabilities: Traditional PAM solutions often fail to support Zero Trust principles, leaving security gaps in cross-site access and client interactions without integrated data loss prevention (DLP) mechanisms, increasing the risk of a breach.
Deployment Complexities: Setting up privileged gateways in demilitarized zones (DMZs) using a traditional PAM system leads to complex network configurations that impact performance and scalability, thus, making them less viable for modern, dynamic IT environments.
Inadequate SaaS Access Management: As cloud-based services become essential to business operations and security frameworks, the inability of traditional PAM solutions to handle SaaS privileged account access poses a significant limitation. This gap hinders the comprehensive management of access privileges across the full spectrum of IT resources.
Splashtop Secure Workspace: Addressing the Gaps
Splashtop Secure Workspace stands out by effectively addressing these challenges by providing comprehensive security.
Zero Trust with Enhanced Security and Usability
By integrating Secure Service Edge (SSE) with PAM capabilities, Splashtop offers a unique solution that enhances security while simplifying access management, rooted in Zero Trust principles. This approach is supported by advanced security features such as comprehensive client security posture checks, built-in DLP protection, and secure management of remote access across different sites. Together, these features ensure that security and usability are not mutually exclusive, but are enhanced in tandem. This ensures stringent verification for all attempting to access resources, bolstered by advanced security features to protect data and manage remote access seamlessly.
Ease of Deployment and Scalability
One of the standout features of Splashtop Secure Workspace is its straightforward deployment, sidestepping the usual network configuration headaches and complexities or scalability issues associated with traditional PAM systems. This allows IT administrators to secure their ecosystems quickly and efficiently.
Extending JIT to SaaS Applications
With the growing reliance on cloud-based services, managing access to SaaS applications is crucial. Splashtop excels here by providing secure privileged access enhanced with web isolation and browser isolation technologies, along with live session monitoring. This capability is especially critical as it extends JIT access to SaaS platforms, ensuring that sessions can be actively monitored in real-time, and giving IT administrators control and visibility over third-party interactions with these applications.
Conclusion: A Forward-Thinking Solution for IT Security
Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a robust, user-friendly platform for managing third-party access, combining the best of SSE and PAM. For IT administrators, this means a solution that not only addresses today’s security challenges but is also adaptable for future developments. With Splashtop, IT and security professionals can look forward to a more secure, efficient, and scalable approach to third-party access management, aligning with the digital landscape.
