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Remote Screen Sharing with Splashtop Remote Access Software

Trevor Jackins
1 min read
Updated
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What is remote screen sharing?

Remote screen sharing is a software or browser-based application that allows two computer users in separate locations to jointly access or view another’s computer screen. Screen sharing may also be called desktop sharing, or remote computer sharing.

Different types of screen sharing

With the abundance of video communication software (like Zoom), screen sharing has taken on two meanings with particularly important distinctions:

  1. Video meeting screen sharing: This screen sharing is only enabled during video meetings on platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. It’s primarily used for presentations or webinars.

  2. Remote screen sharing: This screen sharing is software or browser based and does not require a video meeting. It’s utilized by IT teams to support customers or employees, or to give real-time demonstrations.

IT use cases for remote screen sharing

There are several scenarios where IT may require remote screen sharing to resolve an issue:

  • Perform a walk-through of a common fix

  • Identify a problem that an end user cannot describe in sufficient detail

  • Laws or regulations do not allow direct computer access from unauthorized users

When you need remote access vs. screen sharing

Not all problems can be fixed by simply sharing screens. If a user is unable to resolve an issue on their own, it might be necessary for an IT person to remotely access their computer to manually troubleshoot the problem.

With Splashtop, you can easily escalate from sharing screens to providing direct access if necessary. Given the shift to more remote and flexible work environments, it has become critical that IT teams have the functionality to do both.

Splashtop solutions

Splashtop offers several remote access, remote desktop, and remote support solutions with remote screen sharing capabilities.

Get started today with a free trial of Splashtop.

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