Man-in-the-Middle Attacks & RADIUS Authentication

Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks have become a growing menace in the digital era. According to cybersecurity stats from Cybersecurity Ventures, it's predicted that cybercrime will cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a stark rise from $3 trillion in 2015. This alarming trend is due in no small part to the sophistication and prevalence of MitM attacks.

As Robert Mueller, former FBI director, once stated, "There are only two types of companies: those that have been hacked, and those that will be." Thus, it's not about "if," but "when." Hence, it's crucial to understand what MitM attacks are and the various forms they take.

Man-in-the-Middle Attacks: An Overview

A Man-in-the-Middle attack is a cyberattack where the hacker intercepts and potentially alters the communication between two parties without their knowledge. The attacker positions themselves in the communication's "middle," hence the name.

The Seven Types of Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

Evil Twin Attack, aka Wi-Fi Eavesdropping: In an evil twin attack, a hacker sets up a free, insecure Wi-Fi hotspot disguised to look like a genuine Wi-Fi network. When a user connects to this network, their online activity can be monitored. A common example is a hacker providing free Wi-Fi in a public place like a café, capturing data from users who connect. ARP Spoofing: Here, the hacker associates their MAC address with the IP address of a legitimate user on a local area network (LAN), intercepting the victim's data. For instance, in a corporate network, a hacker could link their MAC address to a legitimate user's IP address. All the network traffic intended for the legitimate user would then be routed to the attacker's machine. IP Spoofing: This happens when an attacker masquerades as a trusted host by manipulating IP packets' source addresses. For example, a hacker could modify their IP to match a trusted bank's IP, tricking the bank's clients into revealing sensitive information like login credentials. HTTPS Spoofing: In this type of attack, a hacker creates a fake version of a trusted website. An example could be a fake banking website that looks just like the original one. When victims input their credentials, they unknowingly give them to the hacker. SSL Hijacking: This attack occurs when a user initiates a secure session, and a hacker intercepts the communication at the beginning of the session. An example is when a user tries to visit a secure HTTPS website, but the attacker redirects the user to a standard HTTP site, capturing the user's data. Email Hijacking: This involves a hacker gaining access to a user's email account and monitoring or altering communications. For example, the hacker could intercept business emails and manipulate them to reroute payments to their account. DNS Spoofing: This involves the attacker corrupting a domain name server's cache, causing users to be redirected to fraudulent sites. For example, a user might want to visit a secure banking site but is instead redirected to a malicious site that steals their credentials.

Mitigating Man-in-the-Middle Attacks with Foxpass's RADIUS

Although the risk of MitM attacks is high, solutions like Foxpass's RADIUS can help fortify your organization's defenses.

RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service) is a networking protocol that provides centralized Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) management for users who connect and use a network service. Foxpass's RADIUS provides a potent line of defense against MitM attacks.

Here are a few ways Foxpass's RADIUS mitigates these threats:

Authentication : It employs robust authentication procedures, drastically reducing the risk of IP, HTTPS, SSL, and ARP spoofing.

Network Access Control: By managing network access at a granular level, Foxpass's RADIUS significantly decreases the chances of Wi-Fi eavesdropping.

The digital landscape is fraught with threats, with Man-in-the-Middle attacks being among the most dangerous. With 7 unique types of MitM attacks, staying vigilant and informed is paramount. Equipping your business with robust security solutions such as Foxpass's RADIUS can significantly mitigate these threats. By enhancing encryption, fortifying authentication, and enforcing network access control, you can ensure that your organization's digital communications remain secure, reliable, and trustworthy.

