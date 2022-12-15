Introducing Mirroring360 Pro

This week Splashtop introduced Mirroring360 Pro. We're very excited about this new release. Mirroring360 Pro adds screen sharing to the popular Mirroring360 device screen mirroring solution and it's available as an annual subscription.

The device screen mirroring solution that everyone is talking about is now even better with new screen sharing capabilities! If your meeting attendees or students ever have a hard time seeing the projection screen or need to view your screen remotely, they can easily view your computer screen from almost any device when you get Mirroring360 Pro.

Mirroring360 Pro includes everything in Mirroring360 Standard for mirroring tablet screens, smartphone screens or computer screens to your computer, plus:

Up to 40 in-room or remote participants can view your Windows computer screen

Viewers can join instantly and view from any computer, Chromebook tablet or phone with a web browser and a simple link. No downloads or installs required!

Premium Support via phone, email and online for help when you need it

The updated user interface gives you the info you need to mirror devices to your computer

Mirroring360 Pro is currently available for Windows. Mirroring360 Standard (without screen sharing) is available for Windows and Mac.