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Splashtop Free Remote Access App Trial

Trevor Jackins
1 min read
Updated
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Try Splashtop's remote desktop & remote support products for free, no credit card or commitment required. Find out why 30 million people already use Splashtop.

We can do nearly anything from our laptops, tablets, and smartphones. But sometimes, we have one device, and we need to access another.

Whether it is to access our work computer, school computer, or to offer on-demand remote support, Splashtop has the remote access app for you.

Take advantage of Splashtop's free remote access app trial to see how easy remote access with Splashtop can be.

Splashtop offers free trials of three powerful remote access products:

You can try any of these for free with no credit card or commitment required.

What You Can Do with Splashtop’s Remote Access App

Once set up, you can open the Splashtop remote access app on any device to see a list of computers you have unattended access to. You can then launch a remote connection to your computer of choice with just a click.

Once in a remote desktop session, you’ll be able to remote control the computer as if you were sitting in front of it!

Get started today with a free trial of Splashtop to try Splashtop’s remote access app for free. Click the button below to try remotely accessing your computer from any other device now.

Get Started Now!
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