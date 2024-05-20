Venkat Nagaswamy
Chief Revenue Officer
Venkat Nagaswamy is the Chief Revenue Officer at Splashtop, where he spearheads initiatives to leverage data-driven insights for company advancement. With a profound belief in the transformative potential of data, Venkat is committed to infusing innovation into all facets of Splashtop's operations.
