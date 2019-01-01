Splashtop Wired XDisplay
Turn your iPad, Android tablet, Kindle or smartphone into a high performance extra monitor for your computer
Developed by the Creator of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the #1 iOS Business App Developer, with over 30 million users
Install the XDisplay Agent on your computer
Download the XDisplay app for your tablet or phone
Compatible Devices
Wired XDisplay runs on the following computers and devices.
All Desktops
OS X 10.9+ or Windows 7+
All iPads and Android Tablets
iOS 7.0+ or Android 4.0+
All iPhones and Android Phones
iOS 7.0+ or Android 4.0+
Extend or Mirror your Display at 1080p and 60fps
Get started now and turn your iOS, Android or Kindle into an extra monitor for your computer!
