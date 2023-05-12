Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities
Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.
Trusted by Top Educational Institutions
Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support
Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads. Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution.
Manage and Monitor Endpoints
Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more.
Upgrade Your Service Desk Support
Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more.
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution
Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support.
Ease of Use and Efficiency
Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support.
Resolve Issues Faster
Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.
Cost Savings
Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.
Superior Customer Support
Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.
安全至上
安全基礎架構
Splashtop 的雲端基礎架構託管於 AWS 平台，提供安全網路和運算環境。我們開發、部署並採用業界最佳安全措施，實施 24x7 持續運作的入侵檢測和防禦機制。深入了解我們如何保護您的電腦、使用者和資料的安全。
進階安全功能
Splashtop 解決方案旨在讓 IT 完全控制分散式工作環境的遠端存取安全。安全功能包括雙重驗證、單一登入技術整合、端點 MFA、螢幕防窺、連線閒置逾時、遠端連接通知、完整連線審核記錄等。所有遠端連線都受到 TLS 和 256 位元 AES 加密技術保護。深入了解 Splashtop 安全功能的相關資訊。
標準與規範
Splashtop 符合 GDPR 和 SOC 2 標準規範。Splashtop 解決方案旨在支援組織符合其 HIPAA、FERPA、PCI 和其他行業標準與法規。
資料和連線隱私：Splashtop 不會處理、儲存或存取使用者在遠端連線期間的任何電腦或應用程式以及存取的資料。
深入了解 Splashtop 安全性和合規性的相關資訊。
Featured Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.
Featured Case Study
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.
Featured Case Study
Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support
Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.
