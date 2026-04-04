IT support teams using remote support need to do more than just resolve issues quickly. They need to maintain meticulous records showing who accessed devices, when, and what they did, to produce clear, exportable audit records. Without good session logs, it’s all too easy to lose track of who did what and damage accountability.
While many remote support tools claim to be secure, they do not all provide session logs, audit trails, and the depth of reporting that organizations need for audit readiness and internal compliance reporting. So, let’s look at which session logging and auditing features matter most, and how remote support software like Splashtop can support those requirements
Why Session Logging and Auditing Matter in Remote Support
Just because remote support is secure doesn’t necessarily mean it’s auditable. IT teams still need records and evidence after the session ends.
When IT teams use remote support software, they gain access to end-user devices from anywhere; this is a privileged action that needs to be monitored to ensure accountability. Whether the technician is working on an employee device, customer system, server, or kiosk, it’s vital to maintain records of the remote session for incident reviews and policy enforcement.
While this is most common in regulated industries, such as healthcare or finance, it doesn’t stop there. Session logging is vital for IT teams that need internal control, vendor oversight, customer proof, and other documentation.
What Compliance Teams Should Expect a Remote Support Tool to Log
Given the importance of session logging, what information should remote support tools log? There are many key details that must be recorded for audits and compliance, so decision-makers should ensure they choose a remote support tool that can track them all.
1. Session Identity and Access Details
Who accessed what and when are among the most important details in any audit log. This information is vital for accountability and identifying potentially compromised accounts, so it should be among the first data collected.
This information includes:
Technician identity.
End-user identity (if applicable).
The device or endpoint accessed.
Session start time, end time, and duration.
Whether the session was attended or unattended.
The permission or access context, where relevant.
2. In-Session Activity Tracking
Tracking what happened during the session is also essential. This helps identify suspicious activity, ensure that agents are only doing the work they’re supposed to on remote devices, and provide a record of maintenance and troubleshooting activities.
This information includes:
File transfer activity.
Chat transcript history.
Command-line or elevated actions (if available).
Reboots or reconnects.
Session recording availability.
Context for notes or ticket-linked sessions.
3. Reporting, Retention, and Export
It’s also important to be able to retain, review, and export these logs. The data means nothing if it’s inaccessible, and sorting and gathering it can be time-consuming. Look for a solution that has clear reporting, retention, and exporting rules, including:
Searchable logs.
Exportable records for audits or internal review.
A log retention window that aligns with your internal policies and requirements.
Reporting to support investigations, compliance reviews, and service documentation.
Ability to connect session data back to PSA, ITSM, or ticket workflows.
Logging isn’t just about collecting data. It requires the ability to collect, analyze, and sort evidence so it can be accessed and used later, ensuring compliance and visibility throughout your organization.
What Makes Session Logging Efficient
Logging sessions shouldn’t be a manual, time-consuming process. Efficient automated logging should capture important details and organize them in an easy-to-search format, without adding extra work for technicians.
However, some solutions offer logging that doesn’t meet these standards. There are some tools, for instance, that store minimal metadata, and even then, only for a short period. Others may lack export options or lack session context, making them useless for audits.
If you want a truly efficient tool, one that can reduce friction for IT agents and compliance stakeholders alike, you need one that makes session data easy to review, retain, and export. This will make the audit process more efficient and less painful.
Key Questions to Ask When Evaluating Remote Support Software for Compliance Reporting
So, how can you know if a remote support solution has the compliance reporting features you need? Finding one that just offers reporting isn’t enough; you need to know how the reporting works, what features it includes, and how well it meets your policy requirements.
When evaluating remote IT support software, be sure to ask these questions:
What session details are logged automatically?
Are file transfers, chat activity, and command-line actions captured?
Is session recording available?
How long are logs retained?
Can logs be exported for audit or compliance review?
Are logs searchable and easy to review later?
Can session records be tied to tickets or support workflows?
Does the tool support both attended and unattended support with equally clear audit visibility?
Is the solution built for IT support teams, or is it just for ad hoc remote access?
Can the software scale across technicians, endpoints, and departments without making reporting harder?
How Splashtop Supports Efficient Session Logging and Auditing
Fortunately, there are remote support tools that combine fast support with detailed session visibility and reporting. With Splashtop, IT teams can easily connect to remote devices, provide support from anywhere, and retain clear records of every session. This makes Splashtop a powerful choice for teams that want to help technicians deliver the best possible support while remaining audit-ready.
1. Detailed Session Logging That Goes Beyond Basic Metadata
Splashtop’s session logs go beyond basic connection timestamps. They can include session start and end times, device details, user IDs, and richer session context such as chat activity, file transfers, and command-line interactions. This supports stronger accountability, easier investigations, and clearer documentation for internal reviews and audit preparation.
2. Session Recording and Reviewability
Splashtop includes session recording, which helps teams preserve a reviewable record of remote support activity for oversight and documentation. Administrators can use recordings to review sensitive interactions, support audit preparation, improve training and quality assurance, and resolve disputes with clearer session evidence.
3. Exportable Logs and Retention That Support Reporting
Session logs are only useful for reporting and audit review if they can be retained and accessed when needed. Splashtop retains logs for defined periods and supports log export for audit and compliance reporting workflows.
4. Support Workflow Integrations That Improve Documentation
Splashtop integrations can help session details flow into broader support operations. When connected to ITSM and PSA workflows, session information can be tied back to the underlying support event, helping teams maintain clearer documentation and more consistent service records.
Why Splashtop Is a Strong Fit for Teams That Need Both Support Speed and Compliance Visibility
IT teams often benefit from using a single platform for both remote support and session visibility instead of stitching together separate tools for access and documentation. With Splashtop, IT teams, MSPs, and support organizations can launch attended and unattended support sessions while maintaining detailed logs and audit-friendly session records.
With Splashtop, IT agents can launch remote support sessions from anywhere and provide hands-on troubleshooting, maintenance, and support through a single interface. At the same time, Splashtop records session activity and key session details, giving teams easier access to the documentation they need for accountability and audit review.
For teams that want broader visibility beyond remote support sessions, Splashtop AEM includes additional endpoint management capabilities such as real-time patching, inventory visibility, and automated remediation workflows. That can help organizations maintain stronger documentation and operational visibility across distributed environments.
When Detailed Session Logging Becomes Especially Important
Session logging isn’t just a “nice to have in case you need it” sort of thing; it’s essential for a wide array of organizations. Depending on your industry and department, you may have more pressing needs for detailed logging. This includes:
1. Internal IT and Help Desk Teams
For companies with internal IT departments and Help Desk teams, remote support is a powerful tool for assisting employees anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Session logs are vital for ensuring effective device support and managing privileged access, so you can know who accessed what, when, and why. Additionally, Splashtop’s detailed session logs are helpful for following up on incidents and maintaining internal accountability after remote sessions.
2. MSPs and Outsourced Support Providers
MSPs and other outsourced support providers need detailed logs to maintain transparency and oversight. With Splashtop’s remote support and audit logs, they can provide proof of work for client devices and track technician activity, while maintaining clear documentation for the services they provide.
3. Regulated or Audit-Conscious Organizations
Organizations in industries such as finance, legal, healthcare, or education often need access to historical support records for audit review, internal controls, and accountability. In those environments, it is important to choose a remote support solution with clear retention periods, exportable logs, and reviewable session records.
Get Started with Splashtop Today
It’s not enough for remote support software to be secure and fast (although those are essential too). It also needs to provide compliance reporting with an accessible, reviewable record that clearly shows technician activity.
Organizations should evaluate remote support tools based on key factors, including audit trails, session recording, retention, exportability, and how they fit into their workflows. That will help ensure they find a solution that provides the ease of access, logging, and reporting they need to make both remote support and auditing easy.
With Splashtop, IT teams can support users through attended and unattended remote support while maintaining detailed session records for accountability and audit review. That helps organizations improve both support efficiency and documentation visibility.
Ready to get fast, secure remote support with detailed session logs? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today.