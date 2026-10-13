Intune + Splashtop
Close the Support Loop with Splashtop
Attended and unattended remote support across every device, whether enrolled in Intune or not.
Help Anyone, on Any Device
Better Support For and Beyond your Tenant
Support contractors, partners, and employees on personal devices
Resolve one-off requests without pre-installing anything on the user's device.
Easy deployment and manageability
Quick, secure access to the devices you manage
Reach managed computers anytime with unattended access.
Roll out through the Intune deployment you already use.
Sign in with your Entra ID credentials through single sign-on.
Use one tool across Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile.
Resolve Issues on the First Touch
Productivity features built right into every session
Elevate privileges and stay connected through reboots.
Transfer files, chat, use keyboard/mouse, and make voice calls inside the session.
Fix problems in the background while users keep working.
Integrate remote access with your ticketing system.
Secure and Audit-Ready
Every session protected and on record.
Sessions encrypted with TLS and 256-bit AES.
Two-factor authentication and granular technician permissions.
Session logs and recording for reviews, training, and audits.
Benefits of Splashtop Remote Support with Intune
Less downtime for users
Fewer repeat tickets and shorter waits for help.
Lower support costs
Fewer tools to license, train on, and maintain.
Support without boundaries
Help internal teams, contractors, and clients from the same account.
Proof for every session
Logs and recordings ready when audits or reviews come up.
Ready to Upgrade Your Remote Support?
Shorter waits for users and simpler sessions for technicians, with Splashtop Remote Support.