Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial

Intune + Splashtop

Close the Support Loop with Splashtop

Attended and unattended remote support across every device, whether enrolled in Intune or not.

Free TrialContact Sales

Help Anyone, on Any Device

Better Support For and Beyond your Tenant

  • Support contractors, partners, and employees on personal devices

  • Resolve one-off requests without pre-installing anything on the user's device.


Easy deployment and manageability

Quick, secure access to the devices you manage

  • Reach managed computers anytime with unattended access.

  • Roll out through the Intune deployment you already use.

  • Sign in with your Entra ID credentials through single sign-on.

  • Use one tool across Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile.


Resolve Issues on the First Touch

Productivity features built right into every session

  • Elevate privileges and stay connected through reboots.

  • Transfer files, chat, use keyboard/mouse, and make voice calls inside the session.

  • Fix problems in the background while users keep working.

  • Integrate remote access with your ticketing system.


Secure and Audit-Ready

Every session protected and on record.

  • Sessions encrypted with TLS and 256-bit AES.

  • Two-factor authentication and granular technician permissions.

  • Session logs and recording for reviews, training, and audits.


Benefits of Splashtop Remote Support with Intune

  • Less downtime for users

    Fewer repeat tickets and shorter waits for help.

  • Lower support costs

    Fewer tools to license, train on, and maintain.

  • Two blue outlined human figures, one in front of the other, with a blue checkmark inside a circle in the lower right corner, all on a light gray background.

    Support without boundaries

    Help internal teams, contractors, and clients from the same account.

  • A blue icon of a document with a folded top-right corner and three horizontal lines below, representing text or writing, on a light background.

    Proof for every session

    Logs and recordings ready when audits or reviews come up.

Ready to Upgrade Your Remote Support?

Shorter waits for users and simpler sessions for technicians, with Splashtop Remote Support.

Free TrialContact Sales