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Intune + Splashtop

Close the Loop with Endpoint Security

Secure your endpoints with antivirus and anti-scam protection, EDR, or 24/7 MDR in one console

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Antivirus and Anti‑Scam Protection

Stop malware and scams before they reach your team.

  • Real-time protection against malware, ransomware, and phishing on Windows and Mac.

  • Splashtop Shield adds scam detection and blocks the remote access tools attackers use to impersonate your help desk, in addition to traditional AV.

  • Managed centrally from your Splashtop console.


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Endpoint Detection and Response

Continuous monitoring, investigation, and remediation for advanced threats.

  • Continuous monitoring, root cause analysis, and attack chain visualization along with automated or guided remediation.

  • Helps meet compliance and cyber insurance requirements.

  • Choose from leading vendors like SentinelOne, CrowdStrike and Bitdefender.


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Managed Detection and Response

Expert eyes on your endpoints, around the clock. 

  • 24/7/365 monitoring and response from Bitdefender, SentinelOne, or CrowdStrike security teams. 

  • Active threat hunting, with expert-guided or fully managed incident response. 

  • A strong fit for teams without a dedicated security operations team.


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One Place to Buy and Manage

Fewer vendors, fewer consoles.

  • Deploy agents, configure policies, and monitor protection from the unified Splashtop console.

  • See protection coverage across your fleet, so you know which devices are covered.

  • Reach affected endpoints quickly with remote access to investigate and remediate.

  • One vendor and one bill for endpoint management and security.


Benefits of Splashtop Endpoint Security with Intune

  • Secure remote access management icon

    Protect people, not just devices

    Stop scams and help desk impersonation that antivirus alone can miss, whether you run free or paid Defender.

  • No Microsoft 365 upgrade needed

    Add protection to your Splashtop subscription instead of moving to a higher Microsoft 365 plan for more security.

  • Configurable Alerts icon

    24/7 coverage without a SOC

    Expert security teams monitor and respond for you, day and night.

  • Blue icon of a dashboard displaying a pie chart, two horizontal lines, and an upward-trending line graph, all inside a square frame on a light background.

    One vendor for security and support

    Protect, manage, and support your endpoints from one console, with one trusted partner.

Ready to Defend Your Endpoints?

Find the right mix of protection for your endpoints, team, and budget.

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