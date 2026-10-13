Intune + Splashtop
Close the Loop with Endpoint Security
Secure your endpoints with antivirus and anti-scam protection, EDR, or 24/7 MDR in one console
Antivirus and Anti‑Scam Protection
Stop malware and scams before they reach your team.
Real-time protection against malware, ransomware, and phishing on Windows and Mac.
Splashtop Shield adds scam detection and blocks the remote access tools attackers use to impersonate your help desk, in addition to traditional AV.
Managed centrally from your Splashtop console.
Endpoint Detection and Response
Continuous monitoring, investigation, and remediation for advanced threats.
Continuous monitoring, root cause analysis, and attack chain visualization along with automated or guided remediation.
Helps meet compliance and cyber insurance requirements.
Choose from leading vendors like SentinelOne, CrowdStrike and Bitdefender.
Managed Detection and Response
Expert eyes on your endpoints, around the clock.
24/7/365 monitoring and response from Bitdefender, SentinelOne, or CrowdStrike security teams.
Active threat hunting, with expert-guided or fully managed incident response.
A strong fit for teams without a dedicated security operations team.
One Place to Buy and Manage
Fewer vendors, fewer consoles.
Deploy agents, configure policies, and monitor protection from the unified Splashtop console.
See protection coverage across your fleet, so you know which devices are covered.
Reach affected endpoints quickly with remote access to investigate and remediate.
One vendor and one bill for endpoint management and security.
Benefits of Splashtop Endpoint Security with Intune
Protect people, not just devices
Stop scams and help desk impersonation that antivirus alone can miss, whether you run free or paid Defender.
No Microsoft 365 upgrade needed
Add protection to your Splashtop subscription instead of moving to a higher Microsoft 365 plan for more security.
24/7 coverage without a SOC
Expert security teams monitor and respond for you, day and night.
One vendor for security and support
Protect, manage, and support your endpoints from one console, with one trusted partner.
Ready to Defend Your Endpoints?
Find the right mix of protection for your endpoints, team, and budget.