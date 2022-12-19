The 2022 State of Remote Support Market Trends
Work from anywhere initiatives have increased pressure on IT to support a distributed workforce. Learn about the remote support trends affecting IT today.
Learn about the top remote support trends affecting today’s IT help desk and service desks in this exclusive report
In collaboration with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), our study finds that post-pandemic the need for remote IT support continues to increase and will remain dominant, according to 96% of respondents. However, organizations are navigating unsustainable levels of stress and burnout and challenged with maintaining IT support goals, hiring, retention, and skills shortage.
The report shows that:
- 65% of IT help desk teams report unsustainable levels of stress and burnout
- 95% say supporting remote users comes with new technical and communication challenges but it is critical for effective flexible work strategies
- 87% of organizations say the increase in BYOD was accelerated by the pandemic and as a result, IT requires tools and processes that support a wide range of device types, operating systems, and networks
- 42% say the ability to visualize end users’ environments via IT support leveraging augmented reality (AR) has had a dramatic impact on resolving issues
- 72% of respondents say remote support sessions deliver the best efficiency and end user satisfaction