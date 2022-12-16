Splashtop Whiteboard: Overview
Top-performing remote annotation solution lets educators turn tablets into interactive whiteboards
Watch Demo Video
Splashtop Whiteboard allows teachers and students to turn their tablet into an interactive whiteboard. By connecting to their classroom computer over Wi-Fi, they can watch Flash media with fully synchronized video and audio, control their favorite applications and then annotate lesson content all from an iPad or Android tablet. Teachers can now interact with students at their desks or from all four corners of the classroom.
Learn more about Splashtop Whiteboard.
Demo Video: Splashtop Whiteboard Overview