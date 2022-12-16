Splashtop Personal: Configurable Shortcuts & GamePad

Now, Splashtop Personal has a new great feature, Configurable Shortcuts & Gamepad. With it, you can easily control your apps and games on either Windows or Mac computers. Here's how it works:

Create your own shortcuts and profiles

On-screen shortcuts map to your most commonly used Windows and Mac functions

Uses built-in profiles for Microsoft Office, media players, browsers, Windows 8, Mac OS X, Diablo and Pro Evolution Soccer 2012

Learn more about Splashtop Personal.