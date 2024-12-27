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Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp

Watch the demo video to see how easy it is to remotely access your apps and data with Splashtop Enterprise

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The fastest, easiest way to access all of your apps and data on any device while remotely accessing your main workstation. Splashtop offers top performing desktop and application access from PCs/Macs, servers, and clouds. It's the more cost-effective solution to VDI and RDP.

Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise.

Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp
Splashtop Enterprise with SplashApp


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