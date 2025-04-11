Skip to main content
Mass Deployment of Splashtop Streamer

Easily deploy your customer streamer or switch all your managed computer to Splashtop.

Step 1

Create a custom Splashtop Streamer installer

Splashtop Streamer is the software that runs on the computers you want to remotely access and manage.

Log into your Splashtop web console and create a deployment package. Then you can download the installer as an EXE or MSI.

Click here to learn more on how to get this set up.

Step 2

Install your custom Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to manage and access

To install Splashtop remotely, use your existing remote support tool to remote into your computers. Download the streamer installer onto those remote computers, then run the installer.

If you have Microsoft Group Policy, SCCM, or a RMM tool, you can install the streamer onto many computers in one shot by using MSI or EXE. The installation process with both MSI and EXE installers can be customized for silent install and more by adding command line parameters or editing the MSI.

Here is an overview of the various deployment methods.

If you currently have LogMeIn Central, you can use its One2Many feature or command prompt to silently deploy Splashtop without remoting into the computers.

See these instructions if you’re deploying via Apple Remote Desktop.

You’re welcome to take a look at our brief tutorial video or contact our support team.

Resources

How do I set up the computers that I want to access remotely?

Learn More

How do I create deployment packages?

Learn More

How do I customize the default streamer settings for deployment?

Learn More

Command-line parameters to silently install your deployable Splashtop Streamer

Learn More

Editing the MSI with Orca to silently install your Splashtop Streamer

Learn More

How do I embed the deployment code into the installer?

Learn More
