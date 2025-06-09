Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial

How to View and Control an Android Device with Splashtop Remote Support

Splashtop Remote Support is a remote support solution made simple across all operating systems, including Android

Watch Demo Video

Splashtop Remote Support with Mobile allows technicians to remotely view Android phone and tablet screens and to remotely control some Android devices.

Learn more about Splashtop Remote Support. You can also start a free trial today!

Demo Video: How to View and Control an Android Device with Splashtop Remote Support
Demo Video: How to View and Control an Android Device with Splashtop Remote Support

Get Started with Splashtop's High-Performance Solutions Today

Free Trial
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.