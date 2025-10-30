Skip to main content
Splashtalks: Fall 2025 Product Release Update

Smarter, Stronger, More Secure - See What’s New This Fall. Splashtop is delivering powerful new updates designed to help IT teams and MSPs elevate how they work; from faster support and streamlined device management to stronger security and automation.

Whether you manage remote endpoints, support hybrid teams, or secure growing environments, this release helps you work smarter, not harder.

During this exclusive session, you’ll learn about:

  • Centralized software inventory for easy auditing and compliance

  • Custom endpoint attributes for more flexibility to manage endpoints - Enhanced endpoint security with EDR

  • Endpoint configuration & compliance management capabilities, ex. WiFi or local firewall configuration

  • OS CVE identification, including AI CVE summaries

Backed by customer feedback and real-world IT challenges, these new features are built to solve what matters most to you: reducing response times, minimizing risk, improving visibility, and scaling support with confidence.

Join us to explore what’s new and how to make the most of it.

