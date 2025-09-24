Enhancing Wi-Fi Security with Foxpass
Description: Join us for a webinar on Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop to learn about the vulnerabilities of wireless networks. You will learn how to protect your network from potential breaches, the benefits of certificate-based authentication, and how to customize your authentication methods to meet your needs.
You’ll learn about:
Comprehensive Wi-Fi Security: Discover how our solution defends against unauthorized access and potential breaches.
Effortless Management: Save time and streamline onboarding and offboarding for all users and managed devices.
Flexible Authentication Options: Learn how to tailor your security approach with features like password and password-less authentication, VLAN assignment options, and more.