Enhancing Wi-Fi Security with Foxpass

Description: Join us for a webinar on Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop to learn about the vulnerabilities of wireless networks. You will learn how to protect your network from potential breaches, the benefits of certificate-based authentication, and how to customize your authentication methods to meet your needs.

You’ll learn about:

  • Comprehensive Wi-Fi Security: Discover how our solution defends against unauthorized access and potential breaches.

  • Effortless Management: Save time and streamline onboarding and offboarding for all users and managed devices.

  • Flexible Authentication Options: Learn how to tailor your security approach with features like password and password-less authentication, VLAN assignment options, and more.

