Consolidate, Simplify, Scale: Lean IT in Action
As hybrid work expands, IT leaders face mounting challenges: too many tools, rising costs, and the need to support distributed teams with limited staff. The solution? Consolidation.
By deploying Splashtop Remote Support with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), pb2 (a Splashtop customer) scaled from a 25-user pilot to supporting 200 employees nationwide with just a 3-person IT team. The results: faster ticket resolution, up to 15 hours of admin time reclaimed each week, over $100 per endpoint per month saved in licensing costs, and a 458% ROI with an 11-week payback period.
In this webinar, hosted by Splashtop, Cameron Marsh from Nucleus Research and pb2, will share how consolidating remote support and endpoint management into a single platform enabled pb2, a national architecture and engineering firm, to streamline IT operations, cut costs, while simultaneously boosting security and compliance.
You’ll learn:
Who is pb2? What do they do, team size, IT size, etc.
Why consolidating IT tools accelerates efficiency and ROI?
How pb2’s IT leadership evaluated, deployed, and scaled Splashtop Remote Support + AEM
Analyst-backed best practices for lean IT teams supporting distributed workforces
Join us to see how simplifying your IT stack can cut costs, reclaim time, and turn IT support into a strategic advantage.