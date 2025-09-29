A Rural School District Consolidates Remote Support and Endpoint Management with Splashtop
Scaling district-wide IT support, visibility and control with Splashtop Enterprise and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)
Impact
Reduced Downtime Across Staff Devices
With fast, reliable remote support in place, the district minimized disruptions and reduced the need for in-person IT visits across more than 70 endpoints.
Lower Total Cost of Ownership
By consolidating three separate tools into a single Splashtop platform, the district reduced software licensing expenses and inefficiencies significantly while expanding coverage to 100% of staff devices.
Lean IT Team, Full Control
The district now automates patching, manages antivirus, and supports all devices centrally, without requiring extra headcount or outside contractors.
Challenges
A rural school district in Idaho serves about 150 students and 35 staff. With only one IT leader, the school’s Technology Director, responsible for everything from workstation updates to server management, resources were extremely limited.
Managing this environment with limited resources created several challenges:
Tool Complexity and Cost: Previous solutions for patching and antivirus were expensive and difficult to manage
Limited Resources: Budget and staffing constraints made it hard to justify enterprise-level tools
Need for Consolidation: Multiple platforms created inefficiencies and added workload to manage multiple agents
"It's just me," the school’s Technology Director said. "I needed a solution that could handle everything but not break the bank."
From our happy customer
When I had knee surgery and couldn’t get on site, I was still supporting staff from home. That would’ve been impossible without Splashtop.
~ School’s Technology Director
From our happy customer
I moved everything into Splashtop - patching, antivirus, remote access, it’s just easier to manage when it's all in one place. Also, compared to other tools we evaluated, Splashtop gives us what we need at a fraction of the cost.
~ School’s Technology Director
Resolution
Unattended Remote Support for Staff Devices: The Technology Director deployed the Splashtop Streamer agent to all Windows and Mac devices used by teachers and admin staff, enabling consistent and secure support for troubleshooting and maintenance.
On-demand Remote Support: The Technology Director utilizes Splashtop SOS for ad-hoc remote support sessions including students Chromebooks.
Automated Patching: They replaced separate patching tools with Splashtop AEM, creating weekly workstations and bi-weekly server update schedules with real-time coverage for operating systems and third-party applications.
Antivirus Protection: The district also replaced its current Antivirus solution with Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender, managed from the same dashboard as remote access, support and patching.
Tool Consolidation for Simplicity: Transitioning from multiple products to a single Splashtop platform for remote access, patching, and antivirus, streamlined IT operations.
Cost-Effective Licensing: Splashtop's transparent pricing allowed full device coverage and enterprise-grade features without exceeding the district’s lean budget.
Seamless Upgrade Path: The Technology Director initially started with Splashtop for only remote access to workstation and servers , and upgraded to Splashtop Enterprise with AEM to meet growing support and security needs.
About the Customer
A rural school district in Idaho serves a rural community with deep roots in mining, farming, and ranching. Despite limited resources, the district delivers a strong academic and extracurricular experience through committed staff and smart technology decisions.