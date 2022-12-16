Poway Unified School District Uses Splashtop Remote Access to Enhance Learning
Enable students to remotely access lab computers and software apps needed for CTE courses from any device, including Chromebooks
See how Poway School District made sure its students could access lab computers and specialized software on their personal devices off-campus. Splashtop Enterprise made it possible and simple for students to continue learning in a hybrid environment.
Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise for remote lab access.
