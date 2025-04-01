Optimizing IT Support Efficiency
How Platypus Networks Enhanced Remote Access with Splashtop
The Challenge
Platypus Networks, an IT Managed Service Provider, supports a large number of endpoints for their clients. A reliable and cost-effective remote access solution is crucial for business operations.
The company’s previous remote system became increasingly expensive, with additional features that did not align with their specific business needs. This price increase, coupled with the necessity for better integration into their client management system, led them to search for a more efficient alternative. They needed a solution that maintained the core functionalities of their previous system while ensuring an easy transition and minimal change management.
The Solution
Splashtop Enterprise provided Platypus Networks with an optimal balance of functionality, cost-effectiveness, and ease of implementation:
For IT Support Teams:
Seamless Remote Access: IT technicians could efficiently connect to client devices, troubleshoot issues, and provide support without delays.
Efficient Integration: Splashtop’s compatibility with the company’s client management system streamlined remote session management.
Cost Optimization: The solution provided essential remote access capabilities without unnecessary expenses on unused features.
For Clients:
Reliable Performance: Faster, more stable remote connections improved the overall support experience.
Minimal Service Disruptions: A smooth transition to Splashtop ensured uninterrupted client support during implementation.
The transition to Splashtop was smooth, thanks to the proactive and efficient support from the Splashtop team. The ease of deployment and setup minimized disruptions, allowing IT staff to quickly adapt and continue providing high-quality service.
With Splashtop, Platypus Networks significantly improved efficiency in remote client interactions. The robust feature set, combined with seamless integration, enabled the company to maintain high service levels while reducing operational costs.
About the Customer
Platypus Networks is an IT support and services provider based in Australia, specializing in offering tailored solutions for businesses across various industries, including real estate, automotive, manufacturing, and health services. They provide a range of services such as network optimization, hardware procurement, software support, and Voice Over IP (VOIP) phone systems. With over a decade of experience, Platypus Networks focuses on simplifying IT management for businesses, ensuring reliable and efficient operations.