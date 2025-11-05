OCIL in Canada Automates and Simplifies IT Operations with Splashtop
Modernizing IT operations across Canada to empower the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages (OCIL) with secure, efficient remote support and endpoint management.
Impact
Faster Remote Support Globally
Splashtop enables OCIL to support staff seamlessly across offices and remote regions in Canada and around the world. Issues that once required lengthy coordination or travel are now resolved within minutes, keeping operations running smoothly.
Efficiency for a Lean IT Team
Splashtop has removed the need for manual updates and on-site troubleshooting. Automated patching and centralized control save significant time each week, allowing a single IT lead to manage all infrastructure at OCIL and operate efficiently at scale.
Stronger Visibility and Control
Complimenting Microsoft Intune with Splashtop, OCIL achieved real-time visibility, stronger endpoint compliance, and broader access to systems without relying on less secure and flexible remote connection methods.
Challenges
As the sole IT Lead at the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages (OCIL), Hannah Lavallee manages every aspect of the organization’s technology stack, from Intune policies and cybersecurity to servers, backups, and user support. With only one full-time IT resource and staff spread across Canada, providing consistent, real-time assistance was a growing challenge.
OCIL relies heavily on Microsoft Intune for device management, but several operational gaps made day-to-day support difficult. Key challenges included:
No simple, real-time way to support remote employees across provinces
Limited visibility when troubleshooting issues through Intune alone
Inconsistent patching and updating compliance across endpoints
No option to view or assist users on iPhones and mobile devices
Dependence on slower, less secure remote connection methods
“It’s just me,” said Hannah. “We’re a small organization with users across Canada and the world. I needed a way to support everyone easily from our head office in Ottawa, regardless of where they were working.”
Hannah had also used tools like ConnectWise, LogMeIn, and TeamViewer earlier in her career, but found them clunky, limited or unreliable for enterprise-grade use.
OCIL needed a user-friendly secure solution that would combine patching, device management, close visibility gaps, and simplify support for a geographically distributed workforce.
From our happy customer
Having real-time control for patches and updates saves me an incredible amount of time, especially compared to waiting on Intune’s update rings or user restarts.
~ Hannah Lavalle, IT Lead, OCIL
From our happy customer
Splashtop is an easy-to-use, enterprise-grade remote system that even a small organization can get full use of, and it offers a lot for the cost we pay.
~ Hannah Lavalle, IT Lead, OCIL
Resolution
OCIL adopted Splashtop Enterprise with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) to enhance visibility, simplify secure access with SSO and streamline remote support across its distributed workforce.
Unattended Remote Access and Control: Splashtop was installed across OCIL’s Windows, macOS, and server environments. Hannah can now deliver secure, unattended support for troubleshooting, updates, and maintenance even without an end-user present, ensuring that all devices are up-to-date and secure.
End-User and Mobile Device Support: with SOS Using Splashtop SOS, Hannah can view user screens and guide staff on OCIL’s managed iPhones. This capability eliminates back-and-forth explanations and allows her to resolve mobile issues in real time. She also finds the SOS option helpful when they run into issues where a system is accidentally removed or accidentally sent out without the agent on it.
Real-Time Complement to Intune: With Splashtop AEM, Hannah schedules weekly Windows Update checks, with real-time status to quickly identify devices that need attention. In contrast, Intune update rings were often delayed, did not always notify users, and frequently required user-driven restarts, which slowed the update process. Using Splashtop, she can push OS updates in real time, trigger restarts when needed, and even remediate unexpected issues such as restoring devices after a firmware update caused BitLocker problems, without waiting on Intune syncs or user action.
Background Tools for Quiet Troubleshooting: Splashtop’s background tools allow to access logs, run commands, and perform administrative actions without interrupting users. Support that once required coordination or downtime now happens seamlessly in the background.
Device Visibility with Inventory Reporting: Splashtop’s Inventory reporting provides a quick way to identify who is online, locate specific machines, and perform initial checks when a device reports a security or performance issue. It helps Hannah maintain clear visibility across endpoints without switching between tools.
Secure Remote Access from Anywhere: Even while traveling abroad, Hannah maintains secure, encrypted access to OCIL’s environment. She continues to support internal teams and partners remotely, ensuring uptime and operational continuity wherever she is.
“Splashtop gives me confidence that I can help anyone, anywhere, at any time, while knowing everything is secure."
About the Customer
The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages (OCIL) is a federal public office established under the Indigenous Languages Act to promote and champion Indigenous languages across Canada. Operating independently from government, OCIL supports Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming, revitalizing, maintaining, and strengthening their languages.