News 12 Networks Broadcasts Live from Anywhere with Splashtop Remote Access
The Challenge
News 12, the preeminent hyperlocal news source across the Tristate area specializing in providing up-to-the-minute coverage, faced a significant challenge in enabling seamless operations across its teams and locations, which are vital for its studios and production systems. They needed a remote access solution that could handle high-resolution and frame-rate video editing, support multi-user collaboration, and ensure the highest standards of security and efficiency. Jeremy Kauffman, the Director of Production Operations, was at the forefront of finding a robust remote desktop solution that could support their complex needs.
Key Considerations
The search for a new remote desktop solution was driven by several key considerations:
High-Quality Video and Audio: For broadcasting, particularly in weather graphics and video editing, high resolution and synchronous audio are critical.
Collaborative Abilities: The ability for multiple people to connect to the same system and collaborate seamlessly was essential, especially given the dispersed nature of their teams.
Security and Single Sign-On (SSO): With sensitive media content, SSO integration and strong security features were mandatory.
Seamless Multi-Monitor Support: Effective multi-monitor setups were crucial for their engineers and graphic artists who rely on extensive screen real estate to manage complex tasks.
Solution
After evaluating several options, News 12 chose Splashtop Enterprise based on its ability to meet their stringent criteria. The selection process, including a review by their IT security personnel, focused on Splashtop’s strengths in high performance audio and video quality, multi-user collaboration, and security.
Utilizing SSO, Jeremy’s team was able to ensure that all employees credentials were being kept up to date with their existing employee database and their security protocols. They
also were able to take advantage of computer and user management settings to ensure that only proper personnel had access to certain devices, limiting any security risk.
Jeremy noted how Splashtop’s high performance capabilities, such as 60fps connections, 4:4:4 color support, and high bit rate audio streaming, allowed them to continue creating content for live production as if they were all in office, even while some employees were hundreds of miles apart.
Splashtop’s deployment was also notably smooth. Deployment packages allowed for easy setup, enabling about 800 devices and several hundred users to transition from their previous remote access solution with minimal downtime. The implementation allows employees to work from anywhere, including over a variety of mobile devices, by connecting from the system they are on to the workstations in the office, effectively using applications like Adobe Creative Cloud for video editing/graphic design/audio editing, and The Weather Company’s Max platform for weather graphics, as if they are sitting in front of their office workstation. Engineers are also able to provide effective remote support for the broadcast systems across all of the production facilities and for any of the employees by using Splashtop to connect to the servers and workstations to troubleshoot issues on demand.
Results
The implementation of Splashtop Enterprise at News 12 has led to substantial improvements in operational efficiency and employee productivity:
Enhanced Remote Collaboration: Teams could now deliver timely and high-quality news content, irrespective of their physical location.
Improved Security: With SSO and enhanced security measures, the integrity of sensitive content and operational processes has been upheld.
Operational Efficiency: The ease of deployment and the ability to manage systems remotely have reduced downtime and improved the overall technology management within the company.
The move to Splashtop Enterprise not only addressed the immediate needs of News 12 but also positioned them for future growth and adaptation in the evolving digital landscape of news production.