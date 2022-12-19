Meeting the Needs of A Growing IT Infrastructure with Remote Access Software
How Heinz Hammer GmbH leveraged Splashtop Remote Support Premium to support its growth
Summary
Jens Kernchen, from the communications department at Heinz Hammer GmbH, explains how the company’s IT team leveraged Splashtop Remote Support Premium to meet their need for a scalable IT remote maintenance solution.
The Challenge: Meeting the Needs of a Growing IT Infrastructure
The goal of most businesses is to grow. While growth is usually a good thing, it also comes with its challenges. That was the case for Heinz Hammer GmbH.
“Our company has grown in recent years,” said Jens. “As a result, the IT infrastructure has significantly expanded to 80 workstations and servers that needed to be supported remotely.”
Therefore, the Heinz Hammer GmbH IT department needed to find a solution that could help manage the growth of the IT infrastructure in both an efficient and cost-efficient manner.
The Solution: Splashtop Remote Support Premium
In his search for a solution, the Heinz Hammer GmbH IT department first evaluated TeamViewer. “Our IT department first tested TeamViewer and other remote maintenance providers,” said Jens. “But their price/performance comparison was not convincing.”
The IT team continued evaluating solutions until they found Splashtop Remote Support Premium. Splashtop Remote Support Premium came with premium monitoring and management features and was priced at 50% lower than TeamViewer and other similar products.
“Our team decided to go with Splashtop not just because of the price, but because of its comprehensive features,” explained Jens. “The easy administration and creation of groups and especially the intuitive administration and access via iPad or iPhone were the deciding factors for us to choose Splashtop.”
Additionally, Splashtop Remote Support Premium came with the Bitdefender integration, which was a great bonus. “With the Bitdefender integration, our IT department has a comprehensive tool with which they can easily control, monitor, and extensively secure the client computers and servers easily,” explains Jens.
And when it came to security, Splashtop delivered. Some security features include the following:
Industry-standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption
Device authentication
Multi-level password security
Two-step verification/two-factor authentication
Blank screen
Screen auto-lock
Session idle timeout and more security features
The Heinz Hammer GmbH IT department also found Splashtop’s feature of grouping and sharing technicians within specific groups to be beneficial. They were particularly pleased with the easy remote file transfer, and the chat function to directly contact a user in a remote session.
Overall, Splashtop’s price, features, and security were the key deciding factors for moving to Splashtop Remote Support Premium instead of TeamViewer and other similar tools.
The Results: an Affordable and Comprehensive Remote Support Solution that Meets the Need of a Complex and Growing IT Infrastructure
After successfully testing Splashtop Remote Support, the Heinz Hammer GmbH IT department decided to purchase two premium licenses for two of their IT technicians. This enabled them to remotely access, monitor and manage Heinz Hammer GmbH computers and servers from anywhere. They also got unattended and attended remote access, endpoint management, 1-to-many actions and additional features.
The Heinz Hammer GmbH IT department was also pleased with the smooth implementation process. “Our IT department created a web link to access our Splashtop Streamer, and it was packaged very conveniently,” said Jens. “Our team was then able to complete the installation within a few minutes.”
Things are now running smoothly, and Heinz Hammer GmbH can remotely support and maintain 80 computer servers, including both Mac and Windows systems.
Additionally, Heinz Hammer saved 50% or more when they chose Splashtop Remote Support over TeamViewer and other solutions. In doing so, it secured a cost-efficient solution that could scale with the continuous growth of its IT infrastructure.
—
