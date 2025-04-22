Hawk-Eye Innovations Elevates Global Operations with Splashtop Enterprise
Impact
Increased Operational Efficiency
Enabled real-time remote support and system configuration during global sporting events, minimizing downtime and improving service delivery without needing on-site personnel.
Reduced Costs and Improved Sustainability
Cut down on travel and on-site staffing requirements, leading to significant cost savings and a more environmentally sustainable support model.
Enhanced Scalability and Reliability
Supported a centralized operations model with secure remote access, allowing Hawk-Eye to scale its services globally while maintaining high performance and reliability.
The Challenge
Hawk-Eye Innovations collaborates with sports federations, media companies, and sponsors to revolutionize the sports industry by specializing in precision tracking, immersive broadcast enhancements, and flawless officiating solutions.
James Barton, Global Projects Director at Hawk-Eye Innovations, has been with the company for a decade and oversees the global deployment of services for some of the world’s biggest sports events and leagues. His responsibilities involve managing technology, operations, and projects at scale, using a mix of on-site technicians, remote operations, and decentralized support teams.
As Hawk-Eye’s services expanded globally, the need for an efficient, scalable remote access and support solution became increasingly apparent. The team faced challenges in managing technology deployments, providing customer support remotely, and ensuring
24/7 operational reliability for elite sporting events. A reliable and high-performance solution was crucial for maintaining service quality and security at scale.
Hawk-Eye sought a platform that could consolidate multiple tools into a single enterprise solution while meeting the highest standards of security, performance, and usability. After evaluating various options, they chose Splashtop Enterprise. The decision was driven by the platform’s ability to unify disparate systems, provide advanced security controls, and offer the flexibility needed to meet their global operational demands.
From Our Happy Customer
“Splashtop helps Hawk-Eye to provide elite-level technology services at scale across the globe, helping in our vision to inspire and pioneer change in sport.”
James Barton, Global Projects Director, Hawk-Eye Innovations
The Resolution
Implementing Splashtop Enterprise was a seamless process, aligning perfectly with Hawk-Eye’s requirements for setup and usability. The platform enabled the team to manage IT resources securely and provided the flexibility to access Hawk-Eye’s proprietary technology remotely. Its ease of use allowed for quick adoption across the organization, with minimal training required for team members.
Splashtop plays a critical role in Hawk-Eye’s operations by enabling remote system setup, calibration, and troubleshooting. This has significantly reduced the need for on-site presence, resulting in lower travel and staffing costs. The ability to remotely manage installations and provide real-time support has been a game-changer, especially during major global sporting events where operational uptime is non-negotiable.
Key Features and Benefits:
Remote System Setup and Calibration: Splashtop allows Hawk-Eye to perform remote system setup and calibration, enabling centralized operations while reducing the scale of on-site teams. This minimizes travel costs and supports sustainability initiatives.
Secure and Efficient User Management: The enterprise-grade user management features in Splashtop allow Hawk-Eye to grant and revoke access dynamically, ensuring strict control over who can access critical systems. This has improved security compliance and operational efficiency.
24/7 Global Technical Support: By installing Splashtop on managed service kits, Hawk-Eye can provide technical support remotely, leveraging the expertise of its global business. This capability is critical for delivering reliable services at elite sporting events.
Permanent Installations and Ongoing Maintenance: Splashtop enables Hawk-Eye to manage permanent technology installations in venues, arenas, and broadcast facilities. The remote management capability ensures that customers receive top-tier service while allowing Hawk-Eye to maintain full control over deployed technologies.
Automated System Maintenance and Updates: The automation and mass deployment tools within Splashtop Enterprise have streamlined system updates and maintenance. What previously took days across an entire league or region is now completed in hours, enhancing operational efficiency.
Hawk-Eye has successfully deployed Splashtop across various global sporting events. For example, during a major international football tournament, the company used Splashtop to provide remote technical support for its officiating technology. This ensured uninterrupted service while reducing the need for on-site engineers, leading to cost savings and improved sustainability.
Similarly, for a professional tennis Grand Slam event, Hawk-Eye leveraged Splashtop to remotely configure and monitor ball-tracking systems across multiple courts. This enhanced the accuracy of officiating while ensuring real-time adjustments could be made without requiring in-person intervention.
Hawk-Eye continues to expand its use of Splashtop to support a centralized operational model, improving service efficiency and scalability. The company plans to integrate Splashtop more deeply into its workflows, leveraging its remote management capabilities to further optimize performance and reliability across its global operations.
Splashtop Enterprise has been a transformative tool for Hawk-Eye Innovations, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving sustainability. By providing secure, flexible, and high-performance remote access, Splashtop empowers Hawk-Eye to maintain its position as a leader in sports technology while delivering exceptional service to its global partners.