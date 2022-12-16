Asheville High School Enables Remote CTE Computer Animation and Game Design Classes

Kathryn Bradley teaches the computer animation and game arts classes at Asheville High School, which are two CTE electives students can take. Bradley’s class prepares students for careers in TV and movie production, advertising, game design, architecture and more.

Students use the Mac workstations in the school’s computer labs to run the software they need for these classes, which include Adobe Creative Suite, Blender and Unity as well as other 3D computer graphics, animation, video and game design apps.

Access to these software programs is vital for Bradley’s classes, so when COVID-19 shut down the campus, the students had no way to access the software they needed to continue their learning experience.

“When the pandemic first closed access to the computer labs, it was terrible,” said Bradley.