Enabling Secure Remote Access to Operational Technology (OT) Environment
Armexa enables clients to securely manage external connections for employees and contractors with full visibility, accountability, and advanced audit features through Splashtop Secure Workspace.
At a Glance
Challenge
Balancing remote access security with operational continuity in OT environments.
Solution
Armexa enabled conditional access, Just-in-Time and On-Demand access, Session Sharing, Recording, and Termination to deliver instant, controlled remote access for employees and contractors through Splashtop Secure Workspace..
Results
With Splashtop Secure Workspace, Armexa seamlessly onboards employees and contractors, provides secure, temporary access, and activates session monitoring and recording as needed, significantly enhancing security, minimizing downtime, and ensuring operational continuity for OT environments.
The Challenge
As Operational Technology (OT) companies increasingly rely on remote experts to manage distributed infrastructure and critical systems, the demand for remote access grows—but so does the risk of cyber threats like ransomware, malware, and APTs, particularly in legacy environments.
Ensuring role-based access, real-time monitoring, and secure third-party connections (e.g., contractors, vendors) remains a significant challenge.
Deploying strong security measures while ensuring uninterrupted real-time operations and adherence to industry regulations.
Key Considerations
When Armexa evaluated secure remote access solutions for OT environments, they prioritized several critical criteria:
The solution must include advanced security features to ensure robust security and compliance with industry standards.
It should enable remote employees and contractors to quickly and securely access internal OT systems, minimizing downtime.
The solution should be easy to deploy, seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, and provide agent-less remote access options for internal OT systems.
The Splashtop Solution
Armexa adopted Splashtop Secure Workspace to provide clients, employees, and contractors with secure Just-in-Time and On-Demand access to internal OT systems, enabling efficient maintenance, troubleshooting, and support while boosting productivity and reducing downtime.
The platform ensures secure temporary access with time-bound permissions, automatically offboarding users once their access period expires to prevent unauthorized access.
With robust session monitoring and recording, Splashtop Secure Workspace delivers a detailed audit trail for all remote activities, strengthening security and compliance.
Results
Armexa leveraged Splashtop Secure Workspace to address the critical need for secure and efficient remote access to OT systems. By empowering administrators, employees, and contractors with advanced tools, Armexa enhanced both its own and its clients' security, streamlined access for diverse user scenarios, and supported compliance efforts, ensuring operational continuity.
Rapid Deployment: Splashtop Secure Workspace enabled OT admins to set up remote access within minutes, not days or weeks, using precise permissions and least privilege role-based access. By limiting access to specific target systems and applications—without broad network-level access—it effectively implemented micro-segmentation, reducing the risk of lateral movement and significantly enhancing protection against external threats.
Minimal Operational Disruption: Operational continuity is critical in OT environments. Splashtop Secure Workspace provided Just-in-Time access for immediate, secure remote support, minimizing downtime during off-hours or emergencies. Its intuitive interface, with options for both agent-based and agentless access, ensured a seamless experience for in-house teams and third-party vendors, saving significant time and costs.
Enhanced Visibility for Compliance and Training: Comprehensive session monitoring and detailed logging provided real-time oversight of user activities, meeting stringent audit and compliance requirements for critical infrastructure. Additionally, session recording functionality supported remote training for junior operators, fostering skill-building and knowledge transfer while enhancing operational effectiveness.
From Armexa
Everything we’ve been looking for in secure remote access for OT environments is built into your product. Our clients can effortlessly onboard users, provide secure temporary access, and activate session monitoring and recording as required.
Eric Forner, Armexa CTO and Co-Founder
Conclusion
Armexa’s adoption of Splashtop Secure Workspace demonstrates the transformative potential of modern technology in securing and managing remote access for OT environments.
By leveraging features like Just-in-Time access, micro-segmentation, and session monitoring, Armexa has strengthened its security posture while ensuring operational continuity and compliance.
Armexa is highly satisfied with the results and would recommend Splashtop Secure Workspace to other organizations seeking a reliable, secure, and efficient remote access solution for critical OT systems.