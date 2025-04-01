Empowering Secure Remote Access
How AB Leisure Exponent Inc Transformed IT Support with Splashtop
The Outcome
Enabled secure remote access for work-from-home employees, ensuring business continuity.
Provided IT teams with efficient tools to support end-users across different operating systems.
Improved security and streamlined authentication with Single Sign-On (SSO) integration.
The Challenge
AB Leisure Exponent Inc’s IT department is responsible for managing a complex infrastructure spanning both on-premises and cloud systems. The company operates under a hybrid work model, requiring a secure and scalable remote access solution to support employees across multiple locations.
Prior to implementing Splashtop, AB Leisure Exponent Inc relied on a remote access solution that lacked adequate security measures and placed a heavy load on the company’s firewall. Additionally, the IT team was using a free remote support tool that was neither secure nor effective, making troubleshooting and remote assistance inefficient. These limitations prompted the search for a secure, scalable, and cost-effective alternative.
The Solution
Splashtop Enterprise revolutionized AB Leisure Exponent Inc’s approach to remote access and IT support:
For End-Users: Employees working remotely or from different locations gained seamless access to their office computers from any device. This ensured uninterrupted workflow and enhanced productivity, all while maintaining robust security standards.
For the IT Team: Splashtop provided a comprehensive remote support solution, allowing IT personnel to efficiently manage and troubleshoot devices across the organization. Key features included:
Unattended Remote Access: IT administrators could remotely access company-managed devices at any time for troubleshooting, reducing downtime and improving end-user experience.
Single Sign-On (SSO): Secure authentication streamlined access for employees, improving security and ease of use.
Multi-Platform Support: The IT team could provide assistance regardless of the user’s operating system, ensuring a seamless support experience.
Lightweight and Efficient Performance: Unlike the previous solution, Splashtop minimized resource consumption, reducing firewall strain while enhancing connection speed and stability.
The transition to Splashtop was smooth and the intuitive platform allowed for quick onboarding, enabling employees and IT personnel to leverage the solution with minimal training.
With Splashtop, AB Leisure Exponent Inc strengthened security, reduced operational inefficiencies, and improved IT support responsiveness. The platform’s affordability and feature-rich environment made it an indispensable tool for the organization’s hybrid work model, ensuring employees could work productively from any location while IT maintained control over security and system integrity.
About the Customer
AB Leisure Exponent Inc operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, offering traditional and electronic bingo games, pull tabs, and rapid bingo. AB Leisure Exponent Inc has established numerous bingo parlors across the Philippines, serving as community hubs and contributing to government revenue through its operations. The company also supports social and educational fundraising initiatives. Additionally, they aim to promote responsible gaming practices while ensuring a vibrant entertainment experience for its patrons.