Splashtop wins the SDC Award for Digital Transformation Company of the Year

During the 13th edition of the Angel Business Communications’ premier IT awards, Splashtop has been named Digital Transformation Company of the year for demonstrating major success in supplying technology solutions that enable digital transformation projects.

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, November 29, 2022 – After recently collecting the IT Europa Awards early in May, Splashtop – a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world – is celebrating another success at the SDC Awards, which took place in London.

The Storage, Digitalisation, Cloud and Channel (SDC) Awards, this year at its 13th edition, focus on recognizing successful businesses providing digital transformation products and services. Splashtop has been named winner in the “Digital Transformation Company of the Year” category, where it was competing with four other European companies.

Splashtop is being recognized for providing high-performance, secure and affordable Remote Desktop technology that enables individuals, institutions and organizations of any size, in enhancing their efficiency and ensuring business continuity.

Splashtop offers simple, secure remote desktop access to powerful computers, to leverage CPU-intensive application from any device, anywhere—for work, personal use or IT support. This enables companies in adopting a more agile and secure approach to remote and hybrid work, and in maximizing the efficiency of providing IT support to the distributed workforces.

Furthermore, the company has seen incredible success within the educational sector, where it currently enables more than 200 top education institutions worldwide, in implementing distance learning programs with easy and secure remote access to on-campus labs and resources.

“This recognition celebrates our commitment in providing businesses, as well as our Channel Partners and MSPs, with the best toolset for Remote Desktop Access and Support,” said Alexander Draaijer, Managing Director of Splashtop EMEA. “ The last few years have brought a tremendous acceleration to the digital transformation, and we firmly believe tech companies should contribute to this change by providing remote desktop and remote support solutions that are high-performing, secure and most importantly affordable, both from a usage and from a pricing standpoint. That’s why we design products that are powerful but easy to set up and use, and that come at a fair price and transparent conditions.”

The Silicon Valley-based company, already active globally for the past 16 years, opened its European headquarters in Amsterdam in 2020, with the intent of helping individuals, SMBs, schools, governmental institutions and enterprises, transitioning towards a more digitally connected world. Thanks to an approach centered around performance, low price-points and clear and unbinding contract policies, Splashtop has gained the favor of more than 30 Million users worldwide, and has recently been named “Best Software of the Year” by TrustRadius, one of the top 10 software review platforms worldwide.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com