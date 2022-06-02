Splashtop Strengthens Remote Support and Management Features for Apple Mac Computers

– Splashtop Remote Support Premium offers remote control support, monitoring, and management features to Mac and Windows computers for IT professionals in one simple solution –

San Jose, Calif, October 24, 2018 – Splashtop, Inc, the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, is making it easier than ever for IT professionals and MSPs to remotely monitor, manage, and support Apple Mac computers. Splashtop Remote Support Premium combines Splashtop’s award-winning remote access platform with brand new monitoring and management features, giving IT service providers the ability to supervise and control all their Mac computer endpoints with ease.

Splashtop Remote Support Premium eliminates many of the challenges faced by IT teams with one low-cost, easy to use solution. Thanks to fast remote access connections, technicians can remote into their endpoint computers and perform support/maintenance quickly. Plus, IT teams can better control their Mac computer infrastructure with management features including:

Configurable Alerts – set up alerts in customized combinations to monitor computer status, software installation, memory usage, and more

Remote Command – enables users to execute commands on a remote computer

System Inventory – displays and reports changes in system, hardware, and software inventory

“Mac computers are becoming more common in the business world,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop, “More MSPs and IT teams are actively managing Macs in the workplace. Remote Support Premium gives them the best solution to support their Mac (and Windows) computer infrastructure. It is also the best value solution, saving customers thousands a year compared to other products.”

Designed with the daily tasks of IT professionals in mind, Splashtop Remote Support Premium is the ideal solution for MSPs and IT teams. In addition to fast remote access for support and management features, Remote Support Premium also includes other notable features such as File Transfer, Multi Monitor Support, Remote Wake, Remote Reboot, User Management, Computer Grouping, and more.

Available Now

Splashtop Remote Support Premium for unattended support and management of Apple macOS and Windows based computers is available now at https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support/premium. A fully functional free trial is also available.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.