Splashtop Shortlisted by IABM BaM Awards® 2023

Recognized in the “Produce” Category for the Company’s High-Performance Remote Production Solutions for Broadcasting & Media

Cupertino, Calif. – March 29, 2023 – Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce its high-performance remote production solutions for broadcasting and media have been shortlisted in the “Produce” category by the IABM BaM Awards® 2023, which recognizes outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The shortlist for the NAB Show edition has been selected by independent judges from nearly 150 entries.

Splashtop empowers broadcasters to be on-air from anywhere with the highest of performance and precision. Remote teams can virtually connect to powerful workstations and editing bays to create, collaborate, and enjoy a remote environment that can keep up with the pace of today’s demanding production and broadcasting needs. With robust security, easy-to-use interface, and the best customer support, Splashtop cloud and on-premise solutions are preferred by media and production studios, designers, audio/video sync studios, and more.

“We are grateful to The International Trade Association for the Broadcast and Media Industry for this prestigious recognition,” said Mark Lee, chief executive officer at Splashtop. “We at Splashtop have served and supported the broadcasting industry for many years, and have evolved our remote production solutions to the needs of our clients. Whether they are reporting from the field, in-studio, or working from home, Splashtop is designed for creatives and technical professionals alike, with the power and performance needed for fast-paced, high-precision work.”

Today, Splashtop is trusted by 3 of the top 5 television and news networks, go-to sports broadcasting organizations, multiple professional sports leagues, and hundreds of entertainment studios around the world as the backbone of their remote production architectures. Splashtop has supported live broadcasts for the Olympics, the Big Game, major political elections, and daily weather updates from Doppler radar.

Splashtop's remote access software enables production teams to use powerful work computers and applications from any device, anywhere, securely. Its solutions for media and entertainment are also optimized for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs. For more information on Splashtop’s remote production solutions, visit us for a live demo at NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19 in Booth # 9118, or visit Splashtop.com/solutions/media-and-entertainment.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 8K / 60fps and

latency-free experience. Splashtop comes with advanced security features and compliance, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com