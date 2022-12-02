Splashtop Remote Seamlessly Connects Any Computing Device – Now Adding Support for Android and Windows

Now anyone with a tablet or a smartphone, regardless of operating system, can access their PC content, media and applications from anywhere

January 6, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced that it is making its popular Splashtop Remote Desktop software available for Android and Windows clients, in addition to its current support for iOS clients. This expanded support for client platforms enables anyone with an Android or a Windows smartphone or tablet to access their PC content and applications while on the go, regardless of mobile device operating system.

“Splashtop is building the ‘Bridge to Anywhere,'” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Of course, we’re talking software here, not Alaskan politics. Whether you’re a consumer with an Android-based eReader, or a business using iPhones, iPads or Windows tablets, now everything on your PC at home or in the office is at your fingertips no matter where you are. Splashtop Remote seamlessly bridges all of your devices.”

Splashtop Remote allows users to effortlessly access and control their computer remotely through a mobile device, such as an iPad, an iPhone, or an Android-based Dell Streak, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Lenovo LePad, bridging the computing experience across devices. For the first time, users can enjoy a rich and interactive remote PC experience that includes full real-time video and audio. With Splashtop Remote, users can watch movies, listen to music, access all of their files and applications, play PC and Flash games remotely, and even wake up a computer remotely via a “Wake-on-LAN” feature. Splashtop Remote is available localized for Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish users.

Splashtop Remote is available now in the Apple App Store and on iTunes, and on the Android Market. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/remote.

About Splashtop



Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

