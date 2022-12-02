Splashtop Remote Desktop HD for NVIDIA Tegra 3 Quad-Core Processor Achieves Record Performance

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD optimized for Tegra 3 is capable of delivering 60+ frames per second and sub-40 millisecond latency for exceptional gaming and HD video experience

December 19, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that its award-winning Splashtop Remote Desktop HD application is fully optimized for the NVIDIA® Tegra® 3 quad-core mobile processor, delivering ultra-high performance for an exceptional gaming and HD video experience. Splashtop Remote Desktop enables users to remotely access a PC or Mac with full audio and high-definition video and supports 3D interactive gaming.

Based on Splashtop’s benchmarks, a tablet running Splashtop Remote Desktop HD with Tegra 3 can achieve greater than 60 frames per second and sub-40 millisecond latency, providing users an exceptional gaming and HD viewing experience and setting a new performance bar in the industry. According to NVIDIA, Tegra 3 delivers up to 5x the performance of its dual-core predecessor, with lower power consumption and longer battery life.

“It’s great to be working closely with Splashtop to deliver the highest performing remote desktop solution on tablets and other devices with Tegra 3,” said Chris Pedersen, Senior Content Development Manager at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and Splashtop have always pushed the limits of performance, and Splashtop Remote Desktop shows off what the two companies can do.”

“With Splashtop Remote Desktop, users can go everywhere with their tablet, without lugging their PC around. They’ll enjoy a screaming fast remote gaming experience,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “By harnessing the latest Tegra 3 quad-core processor, Splashtop takes you to a new level. Gamers and non-gamers alike will be WoW’d.”

This high performance version of Splashtop Remote Desktop HD will be available on all Tegra 3-powered tablets running Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), such as the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime when it is updated to Android 4.0.

About Splashtop Remote Desktop

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be enjoyed remotely. Splashtop Remote Desktop users can connect devices over the Internet or LAN.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam, FileHound and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

