Splashtop Remote Desktop HD Bundled on Toshiba AT200 Tablet Available in Select Regions

Users of AT200 tablet in select regions can now bridge mobile devices with Splashtop Remote Desktop to access to files and content on PCs

March 20, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced that its award-winning Splashtop Remote Desktop HD is pre-bundled on Toshiba AT200 tablet (different model names may be used in some regions), which will be available in Asia Pacific, Canada and Europe.

With Splashtop Remote Desktop HD pre-bundled, users of the AT200 tablet in the select regions can now remotely access files and content on PC with full audio and video, creating their own personal clouds for home entertainment hubs or personalized private clouds for the office.

“Tablets pre-bundled with Splashtop Remote are the perfect way to access your PC when you are on the go. Going forward, we are expecting to see additional Toshiba tablets and PCs pre-load Splashtop Remote Desktop applications,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Now anywhere, anytime you can view your photos or videos, listen to music or access and edit your files. Your personal cloud is at your fingertips with Splashtop Remote Desktop on tablets.”

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD retails for $9.99 USD and Splashtop Remote Desktop for $4.99 USD on Google Play but is pre-bundled with Toshiba AT200 tablet available in select regions, free of charge, to end users for a five-minute trial for each use.

To use the Splashtop Remote Desktop application on your tablet, it must be connected to a PC running Splashtop Streamer software. Many Toshiba PCs are bundled with Splashtop Streamer, which is freely available at https://www.splashtop.com/streamer.

About Splashtop Remote Desktop

Splashtop Remote Desktop eliminates the need to transfer, convert or sync files and multimedia among devices. Important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, are easily accessed. Content for personal entertainment, including movies, music, photos and even 3D games, can also be enjoyed remotely. Splashtop Remote Desktop users can connect devices over the Internet or LAN.

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam, FileHound and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Play, HP App Catalog, BlackBerry App World and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” and “”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

