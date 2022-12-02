Splashtop Releases Splashtop 2 for iPhone as a Free App

Splashtop launches the iPhone version of its next generation remote desktop software, Splashtop 2 – Remote Desktop (“Splashtop 2”), leveraging its proprietary “Bridging Cloud” infrastructure, securely connecting iPhone users with their computers from anywhere in the world; the app will be offered free for a limited time

October 17, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of the iPhone version of Splashtop 2 – Remote Desktop (“Splashtop 2”), the latest generation of its award-winning remote desktop app. Following the release of Splashtop 2 for iPad in June and the rollout of the Splashtop “Bridging Cloud” infrastructure, the release of Splashtop 2 for iPhone will be introduced as a free app for a limited time.

To date, Splashtop has empowered over eight million users of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access their Windows PCs and Macs, enabling them to remotely run applications, view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games.

“In just over 3 months since its release, Splashtop 2 for iPad and Android tablets has already been downloaded millions of times,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “With this new release, we’re bringing iPhone users the same high level of security, privacy, and performance that consistently wins Splashtop its 5-star ratings.”

The Splashtop 2 app allows connectivity between devices in a local area network environment; in addition, a module called “Anywhere Access Pack,” available by in-app purchase, will allow users to connect to their devices across the Internet.

The app has a redesigned easy-to-use interface and has been optimized for new hardware features, such as Apple’s Retina display. The iPhone version supports up to 30 frames per second of streaming and sub-30-millisecond latency, providing for smooth video and responsive gaming experience.

With Splashtop 2, the only configuration needed to connect to computers is a user name and password. There is no need to configure routers or firewalls, or to manually enter IP addresses or security codes. With the addition of Anywhere Access Pack, the same simple process lets users connect to their devices reliably from anywhere in the world, over the Internet.

In addition, the app has self-optimizing technology that adapts to the conditions of the network, enabling the user to take full advantage of the bandwidth of a 3G or 4G network or Internet connection. While protecting user data through its proprietary Bridging Cloud, Splashtop deploys industry-standard encryption technology to maintain a high level of security.

A feature slideshow can be viewed at http://www.slideshare.net/secret/f9BF53ATVIndA4, and a short video of Splashtop 2 is available here:

Splashtop Personal - Best Remote Desktop App with Great Audio and Video Support

Splashtop 2 can be downloaded for the iPhone from the iTunes App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/splashtop-2-remote-desktop/id561386772?mt=8. The app is available free of charge for a limited time. Anywhere Access Pack is available free for a seven-day trial, after which it can be purchased for $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year.

Splashtop Streamer

Splashtop 2 requires the downloading and installation of the free Splashtop Streamer software onto a Window PC or a Mac. Supported platforms: Windows 7, Vista, and XP (including Home Premium), Mac OS X 10.6+ (Snow Leopard or Lion is required for Mac users). A computer with dual-core CPU is recommended for best performance. The purchase of Splashtop 2 includes a license to access up to 5 computers.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere. Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than eight million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop. The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

