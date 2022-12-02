Splashtop Personal Remote Desktop Bundled on HP $399 Android All-in-One (AIO) PCs and Tablets

Splashtop is fully Optimized for the Nvidia Tegra 4 inside the HP Slate 21 AIO, Delivering HD Home Entertainment and Productivity

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 16, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, announced the bundling of Splashtop Personal Remote Desktop on the HP Android 4.2-based Slate 21 All-in-One (AIO). With Splashtop, the HP Android AIO users can remote access and control applications running on any remote computer, inside homes as well as remote offices. Splashtop is also fully optimized for Nvidia Tegra 4, where video and 3D games can be remotely play back at up to 60 frames per second with sub 30 millisecond latency.

“Innovative OEM partners like HP are introducing a portfolio of multi-OS PC products to enhance work and play,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, “Splashtop is the most powerful way to bridge different operating systems and devices together.”

With Splashtop’s innovative Configurable Shortcuts and Gamepad, as well as the Whiteboard annotation capability (combined and offered as a Productivity Pack that enhances speed and interactivity), Splashtop users enjoy the best remote desktop and collaboration experience from any touch screen.

Splashtop’s Bridging Cloud (accessed with Anywhere Access Pack) serves as a global relay infrastructure, so users can seamlessly remote access any computer across any network, secured via TLS1.2 / AES-256 encryption.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN / RDP / VDI compatibility and performance issues. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

