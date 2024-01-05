Splashtop Partners with STK, Korea’s No. 1 Enterprise Solution Distributor, to Bring Secure Remote Access and Support Solutions to Korean Users
CUPERTINO, Calif. – January 8, 2024 – Splashtop, a leading remote access and support solution provider, announced a new partnership with STK, Korea’s number-one software distributor. The partnership will bring Splashtop’s award-winning remote access technology to Korean users, helping businesses of all sizes improve efficiency and productivity, with no compromises on flexibility and performance.
“We are excited to partner with STK to bring our remote access and support solutions to Korean businesses,” said Leonard Wong, VP Sales – Asia Pacific of Splashtop. “STK’s extensive reach and expertise in the Korean market will be invaluable in helping us reach our target audience and grow our business in Korea.”
Splashtop’s remote access and support solutions provide businesses with a secure and reliable way to access and manage their IT infrastructure from anywhere. The solution also includes several features that make it easy for IT professionals to support their users, such as remote desktop control, file transfer, application deployment, and remote diagnostics.
STK’s CEO, Stevie Lee remarked that he is confident, Splashtop’s solutions will be a valuable addition to the IT arsenal improvement of Korean businesses. “Splashtop’s user-friendly interface, robust security features, and comprehensive functionality align perfectly with the diverse needs of Korean corporate customers and provide customized solutions in a changing business environment by providing both SaaS and On-Prem deployments.''
This partnership marks a significant step forward in Splashtop’s commitment to providing Korean businesses with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in the digital age. With STK’s support, Splashtop is poised to establish a strong presence in the Korean market and contribute to the overall advancement of IT infrastructure and operations within the country.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is a leader in secure IT solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its remote and on-premises solutions for work, learning, and IT support deliver an experience as fast, simple, and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop's patented, high-performance technology can achieve 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop has advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users and 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.splashtop.com
About STK
STK is Korea's leading corporate IT solution distribution company that provides various SaaS solutions such as Dropbox, Splunk, and Modusign, as well as training certification services for Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, and LinkedIn's recruitment solutions. Together with its affiliates, STK has established a network of over 3,000 domestic resellers to provide solutions for successful digital transformation of enterprise customers. Visit www.stkcorp.co.kr
Contact person for APAC PR: Ann Kim, Senior Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific | ann.kim@splashtop.com
Contact person for Global PR: Daniela Itro, Head of Global PR and Communications | daniela.itro@splashtop.com