Splashtop Partners with Pertino to Deliver Best-in-Class SDN-Powered Remote Access and Secure Remote Desktop Solution for IT and MSPs

MSPs & IT Professionals Benefit from Having Pertino’s SDN-Powered Cloud Networking Integrated with Fastest, Simplest Splashtop Remote Support Solution

San Jose, CA — Feburary 26th, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces their partnership with Pertino, a company reinventing networking for the mobile and cloud era. Splashtop Remote Desktop is private labeled as Pertino Desktop, powered by Splashtop. Pertino Desktop, available within the company’s AppScape app store for network services, enables users to securely access their desktop remotely from any device, and provides IT pros with an effective means of providing remote support since user devices are always connected and accessible over Pertino.

“Remote desktop for access and support has consistently been one of the top network services that our customers use,” said Bharath Rangrajan, vice president of product at Pertino. “Splashtop is well recognized by millions of users to deliver the best remote desktop experience, and our integrated solution as Pertino Desktop will offer unparalleled value and enhanced productivity to our customers.”

“Software-defined networking and service virtualization is driving a new wave of disruption in today’s hybrid cloud era,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Together with Pertino, we want to deliver the best remote access and support experience to IT and MSPs, securely connecting people and resources everywhere.”

With just a few clicks, Pertino Desktop can be deployed, enabling high performance, secure access to computing resources from anywhere.

