Splashtop Partners with NEC Biglobe to Launch “SotoBiz” Small Business Mobile Solution

Secure and High Performance Remote Access to Any App and Data on Corporate Computers, from Any Device

SAN JOSE, Calif. — December 12, 2013 — Leading Remote Desktop Software Company Splashtop Inc and its Japanese subsidiary Splashtop KK announced partnership with NEC Biglobe to deliver Splashtop powered mobile remote access solution named “Soto Biz” by NEC BIGLOBE Corporation. “Soto Biz” is available from BIGLOBE today.

NEC Biglobe Resells Splashtop Business for SMB



“Splashtop Business” is a SAAS-based solution optimized for SMB and enterprise. Splashtop remote desktop solution has been enjoyed by over 15 million users. Since Splashtop is a remote rendering technology where only remote desktop screen is redirected, data are not downloaded to any of the remote device. Furthermore, all traffic are encrypted and sessions are logged for business compliance. In addition to Splashtop Business, BIGLOBE ” Soto Biz ” is a solution that combine anti-virus and MDM services for secure mobile computing and BYOD.While the corporate use of mobile devices continues to expand, the need for mobile security is also accelerating. According to the January 2013 survey by IDC Japan, over 40% of Japanese companies has faced security and compliance issues in the mobile device.BIGLOBE partners with Splashtop because Splashtop has consistently delivered highest user ratings in Japan and overseas.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Caitlin Regan

Caitlin.regan@horngroup.com