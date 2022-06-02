Splashtop On-Demand Support Now Integrated with Spiceworks IT Help Desk
MSPs and ITs can easily launch Splashtop high performance remote support sessions from within Spiceworks help desk
San Jose, CA — March 30, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in high performance cross-device remote access, support, and collaboration, announces the integration of Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) solution with Spiceworks. Spiceworks is a free community for IT and MSPs to gather to share knowledge, and Spiceworks offers free systems management and inventory solution with an integrated help desk. The integration makes it easy for the IT technician to start a remote control session from within a help desk ticket.
By simply installing the new Splashtop plug-in and purchasing a Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) license, Spiceworks help desk users can enjoy:
Cost-effective solution at a fraction of cost of alternative — $199 per technician per year
Best-in-class remote access performance with zero lag
Seamless connectivity across any network
Robust security – TLS with 256-bit AES encryption
File transfer
Chat
Session logging
Spiceworks is used by over 5 million IT professionals to share best practices with one another, manage technology infrastructure, and deliver customer support.
Splashtop Remote Support products are also well integrated with different Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions, empowering ITs and MSPs to be more effective in servicing their customers.
“Over thirty thousand MSPs and ITs have adopted Splashtop Remote Support Solution,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Many Spiceworks users have asked for integration with Spiceworks free help desk, and we are excited to deliver on our promise to continually add values to our customers.”
Splashtop plug-in for Spiceworks is published on Spiceworks App Center: https://community.spiceworks.com/appcenter/app/plugin_1918.
Learn more and sign up for free trial of Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS): https://www.splashtop.com/sos
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com
All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact
Robert Ha
robert.ha@splashtop.com