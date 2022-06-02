Splashtop On-Demand Support Now Integrated with Spiceworks IT Help Desk

MSPs and ITs can easily launch Splashtop high performance remote support sessions from within Spiceworks help desk

San Jose, CA — March 30, 2016 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in high performance cross-device remote access, support, and collaboration, announces the integration of Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) solution with Spiceworks. Spiceworks is a free community for IT and MSPs to gather to share knowledge, and Spiceworks offers free systems management and inventory solution with an integrated help desk. The integration makes it easy for the IT technician to start a remote control session from within a help desk ticket.

By simply installing the new Splashtop plug-in and purchasing a Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) license, Spiceworks help desk users can enjoy:

Cost-effective solution at a fraction of cost of alternative — $199 per technician per year

Best-in-class remote access performance with zero lag

Seamless connectivity across any network

Robust security – TLS with 256-bit AES encryption

File transfer

Chat

Session logging

Spiceworks is used by over 5 million IT professionals to share best practices with one another, manage technology infrastructure, and deliver customer support.

Splashtop Remote Support products are also well integrated with different Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions, empowering ITs and MSPs to be more effective in servicing their customers.

“Over thirty thousand MSPs and ITs have adopted Splashtop Remote Support Solution,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Many Spiceworks users have asked for integration with Spiceworks free help desk, and we are excited to deliver on our promise to continually add values to our customers.”

Splashtop plug-in for Spiceworks is published on Spiceworks App Center: https://community.spiceworks.com/appcenter/app/plugin_1918.

Learn more and sign up for free trial of Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS): https://www.splashtop.com/sos