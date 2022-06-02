Splashtop On-Demand Support Integration Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Enables cross-platform remote support for Windows and Mac computers initiated through ServiceNow Service Management

[San Jose, Calif. — April 25, 2019 —] Splashtop today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that the Splashtop SOS Integration has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Splashtop SOS Integration with ServiceNow.

Splashtop has integrated with ServiceNow so technicians can remotely support users right from within ServiceNow, using the Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) service.

With the integration, a technician can initiate a remote desktop connection to a user’s computer to provide support directly from within ServiceNow incidents, with just a few clicks! After the support session, session information is automatically logged into the incident for future reference. End users do not need to have any software pre-installed to connect.

Splashtop On-Demand Support is a solution optimized for IT support teams, helpdesks and MSPs looking for a best-in-class ad hoc remote support solution, with high performance and robust security.

Key Features

Easily create a remote session to user’s computer from within an incident

Take advantage of full Splashtop features during a remote session, including file transfer, remote reboot, and share technician desktop

Automatically record session information and access it from the incident

Remote sessions are fully encrypted

“Helpdesk technicians using Splashtop On-Demand Support can now launch remote sessions directly from within their ServiceNow incidents.” said Philip Sheu, Splashtop CTO. “This will save technicians time, enable them to do more without switching out of ServiceNow, and improve audit trails.”

Availability

Splashtop SOS Integration for ServiceNow is available now in the ServiceNow Store. Contact sales@splashtop.com for Splashtop SOS licensing for use with the ServiceNow integration. Additional information on Splashtop SOS and a free trial are available at https://www.splashtop.com/sos.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.