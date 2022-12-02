Splashtop and Lenovo Launch Remote 3D Graphics for Lenovo Workstations

Lenovo Remote 3D Graphics, Powered by Splashtop, is Optimized for NVIDIA Quadro GPU, Delivering Unprecedented Remote 3D Performance

San Jose, CA (PRWEB) — October 1st, 2014 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in platform agnostic cross-device computing and collaboration, announced partnership with Lenovo to deliver remote 3D graphics streaming solution to the Lenovo® ThinkStation® P500, P700, and P900. Lenovo workstation customers now have remote access to all of their big data including 3D CAD/CAM files, MRI and X-ray images, oil and energy industry data, and animation and video graphics, from any remote device.

All Lenovo workstation customers can enjoy the Remote 3D Graphics streaming solution free. Customers who need enhanced manageability, security, and audit trails, as well as cross-network streaming capabilities, can upgrade to Splashtop Business (cloud) or Splashtop Enterprise (on-premise). Splashtop Business and Enterprise are designed for government, financial, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries that have high security and regulatory requirements.

“Splashtop Remote Desktop has been best known for its high performance, supporting 3D rendering at 60+ fps and sub 30ms latency over a wifi network,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, “Together with Lenovo, we want to bring the best-in-class remote 3D solution to workstation customers in the professional market, empowering 3D designers, doctors, researchers, animators, and the likes.”

“Lenovo is a pioneer in innovation, leading in the PC and mobile market. Customers understand our commitment to usability and performance” said Scott Ruppert, Director, Product and Vertical Marketing, “Partnering with Splashtop, we are bringing Lenovo Remote 3D Graphics to our best designed workstations ever, the Lenovo P Series ThinkStation workstations, continuing our legacy of superior reliability and innovation.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013) in a row. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit https://www.splashtop.com.

