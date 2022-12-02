Splashtop and Lenovo Bring Remote 3D Graphics Capability to LenovoThinkStation Customers in China

Lenovo Remote Solution, Powered by Splashtop, is Optimized for GPU Powered Lenovo ThinkStation, Delivering Unprecedented Remote 3D Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif. — October 29, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announced partnership with Lenovo to deliver remote 3D graphics capability to all Lenovo ThinkStation customers in China. ThinkStation customers can now remote access their 3D CAD / CAM, healthcare electronics medical record (EMR / EHR) system with MRI and Xray images, oil and energy industry data visualization solution, and animation studio doing remote 3D and video editing tools, from any remote device.

Splashtop is a screen rendering and delivery technology where only screen pixels are extended to remote devices. This means that no data ever leaves the ThinkStation inside the corporate firewall, making Splashtop a highly secure solution for government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries that have high security and regulatory requirements.

“Splashtop has been the first and only solution to deliver remote 3D gaming at 60+ frames per second, with less than 30 millisecond latency over WIFI networks,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Together with Lenovo, we bring the best-in-class remote 3D solution to ThinkStation customers in the professional market, empowering 3D application users such as designers, healthcare providers, researchers, animators, and the like.”

Lenovo Remote Solution, powered by Splashtop, is WAN optimized to work seamlessly across 3G / 4G networks. With an Anywhere Access Pack subscription, the remote session is encrypted and intelligently routed through a distributed relay infrastructure inside China, including Alibaba’s Alicloud and Shanda’s Grand Cloud. With shortcuts and overlay features, known as Customizable Shortcuts and Gamepad, mobile professionals using touch-centric devices can effectively control any remote 3D application.

“Lenovo is the leading PC and mobile device maker in the world, and we continually innovate to deliver values to our customers” said Rob Herman, Director, Lenovo Worldwide ThinkStation Product & Vertical Marketing, “Partnering with Splashtop, we are bringing Lenovo Remote Solution to delight our ThinkStation customers in China with disruptive and innovative remote 3D capabilities.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

