Splashtop Joins RSA® Ready Technology Partner Program; Announces Adoption by Leading Japan Insurance Group Nissei Asset Management

Thousands of Insurance Agents at Many Insurance Companies are Now Using Splashtop Enterprise to Enhance Productivity and Support Business Continuity Plan (BCP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 23, 2014 — Splashtop, a leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, today announce that it has joined the RSA Ready Technology Partner Program and has established interoperability between Splashtop Enterprise and RSA SecurID multi-factor authentication solution from RSA, The Security Division of EMC (EMC).

Splashtop also announced that leading Japanese Insurance Group Nissei Asset Management is now deploying Splashtop Enterprise, the industry’s only on-premise remote access solution. Splashtop Enterprise will replace an existing slower RDP solution so employees can enjoy enhanced productivity and security when remote accessing their computers from any device across the Internet. Splashtop also serves as the solution in the event of emergency or disaster, known as Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in Japan; employees can effectively work from home without traveling to offices.

“We are pleased to welcome Splashtop into the RSA Ready Partner Program. As enterprises and SMBs work to optimize their employees’ remote access, the need for trusted and proven security solutions is a priority,” said Chad Loeven, Director of Partnerships, RSA. “The interoperability of RSA and Splashtop products will help customers deliver a remote access and collaboration solution that is designed to be both secure and convenient for users.”

Splashtop Enterprise enables IT departments to deliver corporate apps and desktops (physical and virtual) to tablets, smartphones, PCs, and MACs. The top rated streaming and touch screen experience means mobile workers can quickly and easily use office productivity, line of business, 3D graphics, and customized Web applications from home or from the road.

“Mobile devices are transforming the insurance industry, especially how service providers and customers interact,” said Mark Lee, CEO and founder of Splashtop, “We are excited to work with RSA to help ensure we can deliver the best in class secure remote access solution to our customers.”

According to Nissei Asset Management, Splashtop Enterprise has greatly enhanced the productivity of their mobile workforce, as well as meeting the requirement to deliver a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in the event of emergency or disaster. For more information about how Splashtop Enterprise can help mobilize your business or support BCP, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/enterprise

