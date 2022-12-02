Splashtop and Intel Redefine Remote Desktop Capability – Now, Remote Wake Up of a Sleeping PC over a WIFI Network is a Reality

Millions of New PCs with Intel® Smart Connect Technology Are Bundling Splashtop Remote Desktop, Enabling Personal Cloud for Consumers as well as Distributed VDI for Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 4, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, announced a collaboration with Intel® Corporation to transform how mobile users can remote access their PCs, anytime, anywhere, even when their PCs are asleep. Traditional Wake on LAN capability requires PCs to be connected to wired Ethernet network. Splashtop is the first remote desktop app that supports remote wake over WIFI on select PCs equipped with Intel® Smart Connect Technology.

“With Splashtop and Intel Smart Connect, a new generation of PCs are becoming the most powerful personal cloud, delivering your favorite apps and data to your mobile device,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, “Users and businesses can be green as WIFI-connected PCs can be put to sleep, yet always available.”

“Splashtop Remote Desktop is an excellent example of an application taking advantage of the latest Intel Smart Connect Technology features to enable compelling usages in an increasingly mobile world.,” said Adam King, Director of Notebook Product Marketing at Intel.

In order to wake up a remote PC across networks, Splashtop Bridging CloudTM is integrated with the Intel Smart Connect Technology cloud service.

Businesses upgrading their PCs or adopting BYOD would benefit from choosing PCs with Intel Smart Connect technology. With Splashtop, distributed PCs can now be woken up to deliver critical business applications and data to mobile workforce. Distributed PC (distributed VDI) is much more scalable and affordable than traditional centralized VDI, which requires a major overhaul of computing, networking, and storage infrastructure.

Splashtop integrated with Intel Smart Connect Technology will be demonstrated at Computex Taipei, June 4 to June 8, at AsRock, Intel, and MSI booths.

Initial mobile apps that support Intel Smart Connect are Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop for iPad and iPhone. Android and other platforms will be added soon.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

