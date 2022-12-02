Splashtop Gives Teachers Increased Freedom, Collaboration and Easy Access to Roam and Interact in the Classroom

At FETC, the Promise of Mobility in the Classroom Takes Shape with Two Award-Winning Apps, Splashtop for Business and Splashtop Whiteboard

Splashtop is #1 top-selling remote access leader with over 12 million users

Splashtop at FETC, Booth 1425

FETC 2013 — ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN JOSE, Calif. — January 30, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device collaboration and remote access, highlighted at FETC how top selling remote access application Splashtop for Business and award-winningSplashtop Whiteboard are delivering increased mobility and collaboration to educational institutions.

Splashtop product demonstrations are available in booth 1425 at FETC 2013, the country’s premier K-12 education technology conference taking place January 28-31 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

“Education innovation is a huge focus for us,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, Inc. “Since last year’s introduction, Splashtop for Business is gaining momentum among educational institutions looking to maximize mobile technology in their classrooms. Additionally, teachers are loving the interactive whiteboard to engage with and supervise student’s work from all four corners of their classrooms.”

In one Southern California school district, more than 800 teachers were outfitted with iPads and Splashtop’s Whiteboard application. Val Verde Unified School District teachers enjoy no longer being tied to their desk PC and can now move freely about the classroom with their iPads while engaging directly with students and monitoring their work. They also can send parents real-time examples of their children’s work.

With Splashtop for Business, educational institutions get:

Simple – Easy set up for IT departments and educators so that teachers can access their PCs remotely from iPads and tablets.

Secure – Customizable and robust group policies to ensure secure remote access to only those granted permission.

Flexible – Licensing and pricing models scale from small to large installations.

With Splashtop Whiteboard, teachers can:

Be Free to Roam – Teachers are no longer tied to the front of the class; they can freely collaborate with and monitor students’ work.

Annotate – Use gestures to draw over content and highlight using different colored and sized pens. Take snapshots of the screen and email them to students and parents.

Engage – Rich media content is played in high definition on a tablet. Slowly reveal text or images to keep an audience focused using the Screen Shade tool.

Work Remotely – Access their classroom desktop from their tablet from other school locations or home allowing for maximum convenience and productivity.

For more information on Splashtop, please visit https://www.splashtop.com; follow the company blog at https://www.splashtop.com/blog, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Splashtop and on Twitter at @Splashtop.

Pricing and Availability

Splashtop for Business is available for purchase at the Splashtop website at www.splashtop.com/business#pricing-tab. Special educational pricing is available upon request.

Splashtop Whiteboard for iPad is available for $19.99 USD from the Apple App Store. Splashtop Whiteboard for Android, Nook and Kindle Fire can be downloaded from for $9.99. Visit www.splashtop.com/whiteboard to learn more about Splashtop Whiteboard.

Supporting Resources

Splashtop home: www.splashtop.com

https://www.splashtop.com/business

www.splashtop.com/whiteboard

www.splashtop.com/splashtop2

https://www.splashtop.com/streamer

www.splashtop.com/splashtop2#performance-tab

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs and cloud. Today, over 12 million users enjoy the convenience of Splashtop Remote Desktop, named to Apple App Store’s Top 25 Best Selling iPad Apps of All-Time. Splashtop provides superior performance and ease of use for iOS, Android, RIM, Windows and MAC users who want to remote access their desktops, apps and data anytime, anywhere.

Capitalizing on the BYOD/CYOD trends, Splashtop for Business is a secure, high-performance remote desktop solution designed to mobilize workforces in minutes, with full compliance to company IT policies. It provides a centralized console to monitor, manage, activate/deactivate and audit employee remote access of applications and data across computers and clouds. Many organizations are adopting Splashtop for Business as a faster, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN performance challenges, as well as to scale and accelerate existing VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) to mobile knowledge workforces. Splashtop also partners with mobile device management (MDM) vendors, system integrators, security networking vendors, and service providers to deliver flexible SaaS and on-premise solutions for businesses.

Splashtop Whiteboard allows teachers and students to turn their iPad, Android tablet, B&N NOOK or Amazon Kindle Fire into a mobile interactive whiteboard at a fraction of the cost of a traditional IWB. Teachers can collaborate, annotate, and share curriculum and content in many formats, including Flash, with all the students while walking around the classroom. Anywhere Access Pack is a Splashtop 2 add-on that allows users to seamlessly access their computers across 3G/4G, Internet and firewalls, using our Splashtop Bridging Cloud™, a global relay server infrastructure across US, Europe and Asia. Splashtop Bridging Cloud delivers best-in-class security, reliability and global performance.

Invested by Storm Ventures, DFJ, NEA, and SAP Ventures, Splashtop is leading the wave of mobility and cloud computing — delivering enhanced productivity and collaboration by bridging users to apps, data and services on any device. For more information on Splashtop, please visit https://www.splashtop.com.

###

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: Splashtop, cross-device collaboration, iPad, iPhone, Android, FETC, Splashtop Whiteboard, tablet, smartphone, mobile, cloud, remote desktop

Media Contact:

Dottie O’Rourke

(650) 344-1260

Splashtop@TECHMarket.com